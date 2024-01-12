en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Japan

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Launches H-IIA Rocket Carrying Japan’s Optical-8 Information-Gathering Satellite

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Launches H-IIA Rocket Carrying Japan’s Optical-8 Information-Gathering Satellite

In a paramount demonstration of technological prowess, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries successfully launched the H-IIA rocket bearing Japan’s Information-Gathering Satellite ‘Optical-8’ from the Tanegashima Space Center on January 12, 2024. This marked the 48th launch of the H-IIA rocket since its inception in 2001, boasting an impressive success rate of 97.92%.

An Era Nearing Its End

The H-IIA rocket, a brainchild of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), is on the brink of retirement. With only two more launches in its ledger, the imminent transition to the new H3 launch vehicle is on the horizon. This switch, however, has not been devoid of complexities. The H3’s debut test launch in March of the previous year met with failure, casting doubts over JAXA’s ambitious plans. A second test launch for the H3 is now scheduled for February 15.

D-Orbit: A New Player on the Rise

In a parallel development in the space sector, the Italian space logistics startup D-Orbit has successfully raised over 100 million euros in a funding round. Spearheaded by Japan’s Marubeni Corporation, this financial injection is set to bolster D-Orbit’s capabilities to deploy more satellites and augment their space debris clean-up services.

Google Cloud’s Progressive Step

In an unrelated development, Alphabet’s Google Cloud has made a significant announcement. In a move that is likely to shape the future of cloud migration, Google Cloud has declared that its customers will not be penalized with network fees when migrating their data to a different cloud provider. This progressive stance signals a promising shift towards more user-friendly practices in the tech industry.

0
Japan Tech
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Japan

See more
10 mins ago
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Triumphs with H-IIA Rocket Launch
Amid the twinkling constellation of global aerospace developments, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has successfully launched its H-IIA rocket into the vast expanse of space. The vessel, carrying the Information Gathering Satellite Optical 8, has embarked on a mission orchestrated by the Japanese government. This launch, announced via a social media post, is a milestone in the
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Triumphs with H-IIA Rocket Launch
Tampa Bay Rays Bank on Japanese Talent, Sign Naoyuki Uwasawa
60 mins ago
Tampa Bay Rays Bank on Japanese Talent, Sign Naoyuki Uwasawa
Japanese FM Yoko Kamikawa Advocates for International Rule of Law at ICJ Visit
1 hour ago
Japanese FM Yoko Kamikawa Advocates for International Rule of Law at ICJ Visit
Street Fighter 6 Character Usage Stats: Winners, Losers, and Potential Comebacks
30 mins ago
Street Fighter 6 Character Usage Stats: Winners, Losers, and Potential Comebacks
Japan Accelerates Corporate Governance Reforms, Aims to Boost Shareholder Returns
32 mins ago
Japan Accelerates Corporate Governance Reforms, Aims to Boost Shareholder Returns
AnimeFesta to Adapt 'Modaete yo, Adam-Kun' Manga into Anime
33 mins ago
AnimeFesta to Adapt 'Modaete yo, Adam-Kun' Manga into Anime
Latest Headlines
World News
Foreign Payments to Trump Businesses Under Scrutiny: A Look at the $7.8 Million Revelation
4 mins
Foreign Payments to Trump Businesses Under Scrutiny: A Look at the $7.8 Million Revelation
Economic Instability Looms if House Republicans Withdraw from Spending Agreement: Jeffries
6 mins
Economic Instability Looms if House Republicans Withdraw from Spending Agreement: Jeffries
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Journey of Faith and Resilience
6 mins
Actress Miles Ocampo Triumphs Over Thyroid Cancer: A Journey of Faith and Resilience
Venezuela National Assembly Forms Special Commission to Investigate Opposition
7 mins
Venezuela National Assembly Forms Special Commission to Investigate Opposition
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
9 mins
Psychodermatology: Pioneering Mind-Skin Health Connection
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
9 mins
Football's Coaching Titans Depart: A Player's Unique Perspective
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
10 mins
Russian Presidential Candidate Criticizes Decision to Go to War in Ukraine as 'Big Mistake'
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
11 mins
Surviving an Avalanche: A Skier's Harrowing Tale at Palisades Tahoe
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
12 mins
Indonesian President Honored with 21-Gun Salute in Vietnam
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
14 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
17 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
18 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app