MIT Press Launches shift+OPEN Initiative: A Leap Towards Open Access

A New Era of Open Access: MIT Press Launches shift+OPEN Initiative

In a significant stride towards promoting open access, the MIT Press announced the launch of its shift+OPEN initiative today, February 13, 2024. This innovative program aims to transform existing subscription-based journals into the diamond open access publishing model, thereby making scholarly content more accessible to the global community.

Breaking Barriers in Academic Publishing

The shift+OPEN initiative, funded by Arcadia and the National Science Foundation, marks a turning point in journal publishing. By eliminating subscription fees for readers, it aims to broaden access to valuable research and scholarly works.

The MIT Press, renowned for its commitment to open access publishing, is now inviting applications from publishers interested in transitioning their journals to this model. The initiative is open to English-language journals across all disciplines, irrespective of their geographical origin.

Funding and Professional Publishing Services

Selected applicants will receive funding, professional publishing services, and support to develop a sustainable funding model. The MIT Press, with its extensive experience in open access journal publishing, has successfully converted journals like Imaging Neuroscience and Quantitative Science Studies.

Building on the success of its first year, shift+OPEN partnered with the European Sociological Association in 2023 to transition two of its journals to diamond open access. This collaboration underscores the potential of the initiative to bring about significant change in academic publishing.

Application Deadline: April 30, 2024

Interested publishers are encouraged to submit their applications before the deadline of April 30, 2024. The MIT Press is committed to providing a fair and transparent review process, with decisions communicated by June 30, 2024.

As we stand on the brink of a new era in academic publishing, the shift+OPEN initiative promises to redefine the landscape by promoting open access and fostering a culture of shared knowledge and research.

A New Step Towards Open Access

In conclusion, the shift+OPEN initiative represents a significant step towards broadening access to scholarly content. By transitioning existing subscription-based journals to the diamond open access model, it aims to eliminate barriers to knowledge and promote a culture of shared learning and research.

In the words of Amy Brand, director of the MIT Press, "The shift+OPEN program is an exciting opportunity to support the transition of scholarly journals to open access publishing models. By working together, we can help ensure that critical research is accessible to all, regardless of their ability to pay."