Miriway: Harnessing Wayland's Potential for Traditional Linux Desktops

In an exhilarating stride towards the future of Linux desktop environments, the initiation of a new project, Miriway, is paving the way for a seamless user experience. The project aims to enhance the usage of traditional desktop environments such as Xfce, MATE, and LXQt on Wayland, the next-generation display server protocol.

Building Bridges between Old and New

The main goal of Miriway is to bridge the gap between these desktop environments, originally designed for the X11 display server, and the newer Wayland protocol. This innovative protocol provides superior security, performance, and support for modern input and output devices. Miriway's focus on compatibility and performance promises to offer users and developers of these desktops a smoother transition to Wayland. This ensures that they can leverage the protocol's benefits without having to leave their preferred environments.

A Crucial Development for Linux

Michael Larabel, a renowned figure in the Linux community recognized for his contributions to Linux hardware support and performance analysis, has not been explicitly associated with the Miriway project in the available content. However, his expertise and background implicate that the development of tools like Miriway is vital for the ongoing evolution of Linux desktops and the broader ecosystem.

Wayland in Linux Mint 21.3

Linux Mint 21.3, codenamed “Virginia”, features the latest Cinnamon 6.0 desktop environment for its flagship editions. This includes an experimental Wayland session for users who want to experience Linux Mint flavor on top of Wayland. After upgrading to Linux Mint 21.3, users will discover a new “Cinnamon on Wayland” entry on the login screen. Despite its experimental state, the Wayland session offers support for fractional scaling on HiDPI (4K) screens. The default session, however, continues to use the Xorg Server.