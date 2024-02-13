Mirantis Academy: Boosting Cloud-Native Computing Skills in 30 Days

Mirantis Academy: Empowering Teams with Cloud-Native Computing Skills

February 13, 2024 - Mirantis, a leader in managing infrastructure to increase developer productivity, has launched Mirantis Academy, a 30-day training program dedicated to advancing cloud-native computing skills. This program offers custom-curated courses, personalized learning paths, and a unique combination of instructor guidance and on-demand content, focusing on Docker, Kubernetes, and OpenStack.

Mastering Cloud-Native Computing

Mirantis Academy aims to help businesses and their teams navigate the rapidly evolving world of cloud-native computing. By offering three primary learning tracks, each aligned with an industry-recognized certification exam, participants can choose the path that best suits their needs and professional goals.

The three learning tracks include:

Docker and Containers: A deep dive into containerization technology, covering Docker fundamentals, container orchestration, and best practices.

Kubernetes: A comprehensive exploration of Kubernetes, the leading container orchestration platform, with a focus on deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications.

A comprehensive exploration of Kubernetes, the leading container orchestration platform, with a focus on deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications. OpenStack: An in-depth look at OpenStack, the open-source cloud computing platform, including infrastructure management, networking, and storage solutions.

Personalized Learning Journey

Mirantis Academy's unique approach combines structured weekly learning, 365 days of access to course materials, and continuous support through a dedicated Slack channel. This ensures that participants have ample resources and guidance to master their chosen cloud-native computing skills.

Each week, participants engage in practical lab challenges under the mentorship of experienced instructors. These hands-on activities reinforce theoretical knowledge and provide valuable real-world experience.

Ongoing Support and Development

Mirantis Academy understands that learning doesn't stop after 30 days. That's why they offer ongoing support for up to one year, allowing participants to continuously develop their skills and stay up-to-date with the latest advancements in cloud-native computing.

In conclusion, Mirantis Academy is setting a new standard for cloud-native computing education. By providing custom-curated courses, personalized learning paths, and continuous support, they empower teams to uplevel their essential Docker, Kubernetes, and OpenStack skills, ultimately driving innovation and growth in today's fast-paced technology landscape.