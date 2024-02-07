Minesto Secures Grant for Next-Gen Mooring System Development

Swedish marine energy technology company Minesto has been awarded a grant of 2.8 million Swedish Krona (MSEK) by the Swedish Energy Agency. The grant is earmarked for the development and testing of a next-generation mooring system. This system is instrumental in anchoring Minesto's distinctive marine power plants to the seabed. These power plants have been designed to function cost-effectively in low-flow tidal streams and ocean currents.

The Clean Energy Transition Partnership Program

The grant is a part of the Clean Energy Transition Partnership (CETPartnership) program. It supports a project aimed at enhancing the reliability and performance of the company's tethering solutions. Under the coordination of RISE Research Institutes of Sweden, Minesto will collaborate with partners from Sweden, Spain, and France.

Minesto's Position in the Marine Energy Industry

Dr. Martin Edlund, Minesto's CEO, expressed his gratitude for the agency's continued support. He believes this support will strengthen the company's technology base and competitive edge in the industry. To date, Minesto has received funding exceeding €40 million from various European sources, making it the European Union's largest investment in marine energy.

Minesto's Global Presence

Established in 2007, Minesto maintains operations in Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Wales, and Taiwan. BGA Invest and Corespring New Technology are major shareholders. Minesto's shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with G&W Fondkommission as the Certified Adviser. More company information, including press images and financial reports, can be found on Minesto's website.