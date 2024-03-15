Millions Affected by Submarine Cable Cuts: Canalbox Internet Services Disrupted Across Africa

Millions of Canalbox customers are grappling with slow internet speeds following significant disruptions to the company's submarine cables in West Africa, a situation that has escalated into a widespread outage. Canalbox, a leading fiber-based internet service provider with operations in several African countries, including Rwanda, Cote d'Ivoire, and the Democratic Republic of Congo, has publicly acknowledged the issue. The disruptions, which began on Thursday, March 14, have led to a flurry of complaints from customers across the continent.

Advertisment

Immediate Response and Customer Impact

According to a Canalbox spokesperson, the company is actively working to mitigate the effects of the outage by employing backup links to maintain internet availability. Despite these efforts, customers have reported significant slowdowns in internet speed and connectivity issues over the past three days. Canalbox has issued an apology for the inconvenience caused and reassured customers that technical teams are striving to restore service as swiftly as possible. The customer experience manager, David Serugendo, emphasized during a press conference that the issue is continental and efforts are being coordinated across affected regions.

Technical Challenges and Restoration Efforts

Advertisment

The disruption has highlighted the vulnerability of Africa's internet infrastructure to submarine cable cuts. With several of the continent's major cables, including WACS, MainOne, SAT3, and ACE, affected by the recent incidents, the task of rerouting traffic to alternative networks has proven challenging. Telecom operators across Africa, such as MTN Group and Vodacom, are also working on solutions to reroute internet traffic and repair the damaged cables. The cause and precise locations of the cable breaks are currently under investigation, underscoring the complexity of restoring full connectivity.

Broader Implications for Africa's Connectivity

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the continent's reliance on submarine cables for internet connectivity. With 90 percent of international data traffic carried by undersea cables, the recent disruptions have not only affected individual internet users but also businesses and services that depend on stable internet access. The ongoing efforts to repair the damaged cables and restore service highlight the critical need for resilient infrastructure and alternative connectivity solutions to safeguard against future disruptions.

This event underscores the urgent necessity for investments in infrastructure resilience and diversification of connectivity sources. As the technical teams work diligently to repair the damaged cables, the broader conversation about enhancing Africa's internet stability and reliability continues. The current crisis may well serve as a catalyst for change, driving the development of more robust and diverse connectivity strategies across the continent.