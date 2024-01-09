en English
Environmental Science

Mila Unveils Innovative Air Purification Products at CES 2024

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST
Mila Unveils Innovative Air Purification Products at CES 2024

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 witnessed the unveiling of two innovative products and a new service by Mila, a leading air purification company, designed to revolutionize indoor air quality.

Introducing Mila Air 3

The first product, the Mila Air 3, is an advanced iteration of the company’s existing air purifier. It features a robust clean air delivery rate (CADR) that surpasses its predecessor and operates with less noise. Catering to the Apple user base, the device is now compatible with Apple HomeKit, enabling seamless integration into the Apple ecosystem.

Mila Halo: A Dual-function Device

The second product, christened the Mila Halo, distinguishes itself as a dual-function device that amalgamates the features of an air purifier and a humidifier. Users can customize the outer panels, allowing the device to blend with their home decor seamlessly. The Halo is equipped with smart technology that senses room occupancy, designed to shut off its water tank when the room is unoccupied to prevent over-humidification and conserve water.

Mila Insights: Your Guide to Air Quality

Alongside these devices, Mila also showcased Mila Insights, a service designed to provide detailed air quality reports. These reports are intended to help users comprehend their indoor air quality, pinpoint peak pollution times, and receive pertinent information on outdoor air conditions, such as pollen levels and wildfire smoke risks.

The pricing and availability details for the Mila Air 3 and Mila Halo are yet to be announced and are expected later in the year. With these innovations, Mila aims to offer comprehensive solutions for indoor air quality, paving the way for healthier living environments.

Environmental Science Science & Technology Tech
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

