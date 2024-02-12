Mike Lindell's Audacious Plan: Dropping Pillows from Helicopters to Canadian Truckers

In a daring move that combines business acumen with a touch of whimsy, Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, has announced his plan to drop free pillows to Canadian truckers via helicopter. This decision comes after Lindell's initial shipment of MyPillow products was denied entry into Canada.

The Unconventional Route: Lindell's Helicopter Drop

Despite facing backlash and losing partnerships, Lindell remains undeterred in finding creative ways to get his products to the people. His latest venture involves attaching little parachutes to MyPillow products and dropping them from helicopters over convoys of truckers in Canada. This bold move underscores Lindell's commitment to his customer base, even when faced with obstacles.

Backlash and Resilience: MyPillow's Journey

Lindell's support for former President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud have led to backlash against MyPillow. Major vendors such as Kohl's and Bed Bath & Beyond removed MyPillow products citing low demand. However, many see this as part of a broader campaign to 'cancel' Trump supporters.

Even Lindell's Lindell Recovery Network, which aids struggling addicts, was not spared. It was dropped by an online merchant server company. Yet, despite these challenges, MyPillow continues to thrive.

Thriving Amidst Adversity: MyPillow's Success Story

In 2021, Bed Bath & Beyond removed MyPillow products from their stores. Today, while Bed Bath & Beyond grapples with inventory issues and deteriorating fundamentals, MyPillow is flourishing. The company has partnered with WLT Report to offer discounts on their products, and customers continue to praise the quality of MyPillow's offerings.

From towels to mattresses, MyPillow's discount page on their website is brimming with new deals. Customers have even taken to buying these products as gifts, further testifying to the brand's enduring appeal.

As of February 12, 2024, Mike Lindell continues to stand by his principles, refusing to bow to external pressures. His innovative approach to business - be it dropping pillows from helicopters or weathering storms of backlash - serves as a testament to his resilience and determination.

Key Points: