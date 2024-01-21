Mijo Connected: Pioneering a New Era in the Smartwatch Industry

In a pioneering move, Mijo Connected, a brainchild of Steve Prokup and Hai Nguyen, is set to disrupt the smartwatch industry. The company is offering a cutting-edge platform that empowers fashion and luxury brands to launch their bespoke smartwatches. The platform's unique selling proposition lies in its ability to demystify the technical intricacies of product development, thereby saving brands from investing in new partnerships.

Industry Veterans at the Helm

With Prokup's seasoned experience at Pebble and Fossil, coupled with Nguyen's extensive background in product management and R&D, Mijo Connected is leveraging their industry acumen to reshape the smartwatch landscape. The duo aims to bridge the gap between technology and fashion, enabling brands to uphold their unique identity in the tech space.

A Tailored Approach to Smartwatch Design

The Mijo Connected platform allows for a wide range of customization, from the watch's physical design to its accompanying app and cloud data. This flexibility affirms the brand's commitment to deliver a personalized and unique product. By providing this level of customization, Mijo Connected is paving the way for fashion and luxury brands to enter the tech world without diluting their brand identity.

Partnership with MicroEJ

In a strategic move, Mijo Connected has joined forces with MicroEJ to leverage their Vee Wear operating system. Known for its low power consumption and high performance, Vee Wear also boasts the ability to adapt Wear OS apps for non-Wear OS smartwatches. Furthermore, the operating system's compatibility with both Android and iOS phones adds another layer of flexibility, making it appealing to a wider audience.

Filling the Market Gap

Mijo Connected is stepping in to fill a significant market gap left by Fossil. By doing so, the company is poised to attract fashion and luxury brands that have been reluctant to venture into the tech realm. With plans for a large scale launch with a renowned brand, and a potential release of its own product under a distinct name to showcase its capabilities, Mijo Connected is truly on the cusp of a smartwatch revolution.