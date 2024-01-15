Microsoft’s Copilot: A Strategic Rebranding and Upgrade for Enhanced User Experience

In a significant move, Microsoft has rebranded its Bing Chat to Copilot, integrating OpenAI’s advanced large language model (LLM) GPT-4-Turbo into the platform. This prominent development, which unfolded in September 2023, marked the transformation of Bing Chat into a more robust and capable AI chatbot, now accessible across all major platforms.

Enhanced Functionality with GPT-4-Turbo

The introduction of GPT-4-Turbo to Copilot has significantly ramped up the AI chatbot’s functionalities. This model, which was once exclusive to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, now caters to Copilot users at no additional cost. The GPT-4-Turbo boasts a larger memory, superior processing capabilities, a more current knowledge cutoff, a larger context window, and improved image analysis and reasoning capabilities. Microsoft rolled out these enhancements without much publicity, allowing users to discover these upgrades while engaging with the source code or noting more current information from the AI.

Copilot: A Versatile Assistant

Copilot, initially available only on Bing Chat, has expanded its presence across various platforms after the November rebranding. The AI chatbot, powered by GPT-4 for speech and Dall-E 3 for visualizations, is now compatible with Android, iOS, browsers, and Windows 11 and 10. In an exciting development, Microsoft has announced a dedicated key for Copilot on the Windows keyboard, marking a significant change in decades, slated for release at the end of February.

Resolving Troubleshooting Issues

Users encountering issues with Copilot’s appearance on the Taskbar can resort to a few troubleshooting techniques. Checking system requirements is the first step, followed by a forced full shutdown if the problem persists. Users can also search for and remove specific update packages that could be causing the issue. ViVeTool, an open-source application available on GitHub, can assist in force installing Copilot if it doesn’t appear after following the aforementioned steps. Pressing the Windows key+C should then summon Copilot on the right side of the screen. If Copilot continues to be elusive, users can access similar features through the Microsoft Edge browser or Bing search’s ChatGPT-powered chatbot.

Microsoft’s strategy with Copilot extends beyond troubleshooting issues. The tech giant is keen on integrating Copilot into a variety of products to enhance user accessibility, aiming to create a seamless user experience by leveraging the potential of AI.