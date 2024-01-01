en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Microsoft’s Ambitious Strides Set the Stage for 2024: A Recap of 2023 Developments

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
Microsoft’s Ambitious Strides Set the Stage for 2024: A Recap of 2023 Developments

In the waning moments of 2023, Microsoft made several consequential moves that set the stage for an ambitious 2024. The tech giant released security patches, disabled the ms-appinstaller URI scheme to prevent malware distribution, and announced a new tiny11 release for ARM64 processors, all while preparing for the launch of a fresh Surface line-up and a novel Copilot app.

Microsoft’s Experiments with ARM64 Processors

Microsoft’s NTDEV, known for its extensive work on operating systems, unveiled a new tiny11 core for ARM64 processors. This new core aims to reduce disk space and improve performance, although it’s primarily designed for use in virtual machines rather than physical devices. This move underlines Microsoft’s commitment to enhancing ARM64 architecture, a crucial direction for the industry.

The Anticipation of CES 2024

With the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 on the horizon, leaks about Microsoft’s upcoming products have started to circulate. A new Lenovo Windows 11 laptop with a detachable display that also functions as an Android tablet has been the talk of the tech world. LG’s updated Gram lineup, featuring devices with the latest processors and designs, is also expected to make a splash. Rumours suggest that Microsoft will introduce the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 in spring 2024, boasting improved displays, fresh processors, and heightened AI capabilities.

Microsoft’s AI Assistant Venture

Microsoft quietly rolled out its AI-powered assistant, Copilot, in app form for Android and iOS. This launch follows Dell’s concept presentation illustrating how AI assistants could interact with operating systems in the future. Despite the current version of Copilot not matching this vision, Microsoft reported high engagement with over 1.9 billion chats in 2023. However, this success is not without controversy. The New York Times sued Microsoft and OpenAI, alleging unauthorized training of ChatGPT on its articles.

Recap of Microsoft’s 2023

Microsoft’s Windows Insider Program is currently on a break, with new builds anticipated to arrive in January 2024. A comprehensive list of features, services, and components deprecated by Microsoft in 2023 has also been compiled, offering insights into the company’s strategic shifts. The Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly detailed new features for Teams, Stream, and Outlook, signifying Microsoft’s ongoing investment in its productivity suite. Lastly, the tech world was shaken by a significant leak of the Grand Theft Auto V source code, revealing details about the game and other Rockstar projects.

0
Tech
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Tech Letdowns of 2023: A Year of Overhyped Innovations

By BNN Correspondents

Sacred Stones in Indian Village Revealed as Dinosaur Eggs: A Blend of Science and Tradition

By Rafia Tasleem

UFOs to UAPs: U.S. Government's Shift from Speculation to Science

By Hadeel Hashem

Journey of Aspirin: From Willow Bark to Superdrug

By BNN Correspondents

Turning Green Tech Waste into Wealth: How Startups are Recycling Renew ...
@Science & Technology · 26 mins
Turning Green Tech Waste into Wealth: How Startups are Recycling Renew ...
heart comment 0
LastQuake App: A Beacon in Seismic Detection & Reporting

By Sakchi Khandelwal

LastQuake App: A Beacon in Seismic Detection & Reporting
Honda Civic e:HEV RS Hybrid Named ‘Overall Car of the Year’ at 19th MCOTY

By BNN Correspondents

Honda Civic e:HEV RS Hybrid Named 'Overall Car of the Year' at 19th MCOTY
Bill Nye Advocates for AI Education and Ethical Regulation at Tech Summit

By BNN Correspondents

Bill Nye Advocates for AI Education and Ethical Regulation at Tech Summit
Artificial Intelligence: The Game-Changer in Global Market Dynamics

By BNN Correspondents

Artificial Intelligence: The Game-Changer in Global Market Dynamics
Latest Headlines
World News
Malta's Ombudsman Advocates for Good Governance and a National Human Rights Institution
2 mins
Malta's Ombudsman Advocates for Good Governance and a National Human Rights Institution
Nigeria Labour Congress Lashes Out at Government Over Unfulfilled Promises
3 mins
Nigeria Labour Congress Lashes Out at Government Over Unfulfilled Promises
Renowned Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife's Tragic Death
7 mins
Renowned Cyclist Rohan Dennis Charged in Connection with Wife's Tragic Death
President Erdoğan Ushers in 'Century of Turkey' in New Year's Message
8 mins
President Erdoğan Ushers in 'Century of Turkey' in New Year's Message
Shubman Gill Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Shares Hopes for 2024
9 mins
Shubman Gill Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Shares Hopes for 2024
Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition Amidst Controversy
10 mins
Rama-Lakshmana Jodukere Kambala: A Celebration of Tradition Amidst Controversy
NFL Week 17: Playoff Seeding Shakes Up and NFL Officiating Under Fire
11 mins
NFL Week 17: Playoff Seeding Shakes Up and NFL Officiating Under Fire
Mamata Banerjee Reaffirms Commitment to People's Rights on TMC's Foundation Day
11 mins
Mamata Banerjee Reaffirms Commitment to People's Rights on TMC's Foundation Day
Ocean Sunfish: The Unexpected Threat to Sydney to Hobart Yacht Racers
12 mins
Ocean Sunfish: The Unexpected Threat to Sydney to Hobart Yacht Racers
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
30 mins
2024 Dawns: Global New Year Celebrations Meet Political Unrest and Cosmic Events
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
56 mins
New Year's Eve Around the Globe: A Journey Through Unique Traditions
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Year of Promise and Transformative Events
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
2 hours
Historic Change in Denmark's Monarchy: Prince Christian Set for Significant Royal Allowance
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
2 hours
Sydney Rings in New Year with Spectacular Fireworks Display
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
2 hours
World Bank Data Sheds Light on Global Migration Patterns and Economic Impact
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2 hours
NASA's Curiosity Rover Captures Martian Day, Sports Leagues Merge, Macron's 2024 Vision, Germany Thwarts Attack, Europa Clipper Prepares for Launch, Queensland Braces for Storms
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
2024 Ushered in with Global New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
10 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app