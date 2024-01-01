Microsoft’s Ambitious Strides Set the Stage for 2024: A Recap of 2023 Developments

In the waning moments of 2023, Microsoft made several consequential moves that set the stage for an ambitious 2024. The tech giant released security patches, disabled the ms-appinstaller URI scheme to prevent malware distribution, and announced a new tiny11 release for ARM64 processors, all while preparing for the launch of a fresh Surface line-up and a novel Copilot app.

Microsoft’s Experiments with ARM64 Processors

Microsoft’s NTDEV, known for its extensive work on operating systems, unveiled a new tiny11 core for ARM64 processors. This new core aims to reduce disk space and improve performance, although it’s primarily designed for use in virtual machines rather than physical devices. This move underlines Microsoft’s commitment to enhancing ARM64 architecture, a crucial direction for the industry.

The Anticipation of CES 2024

With the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 on the horizon, leaks about Microsoft’s upcoming products have started to circulate. A new Lenovo Windows 11 laptop with a detachable display that also functions as an Android tablet has been the talk of the tech world. LG’s updated Gram lineup, featuring devices with the latest processors and designs, is also expected to make a splash. Rumours suggest that Microsoft will introduce the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 in spring 2024, boasting improved displays, fresh processors, and heightened AI capabilities.

Microsoft’s AI Assistant Venture

Microsoft quietly rolled out its AI-powered assistant, Copilot, in app form for Android and iOS. This launch follows Dell’s concept presentation illustrating how AI assistants could interact with operating systems in the future. Despite the current version of Copilot not matching this vision, Microsoft reported high engagement with over 1.9 billion chats in 2023. However, this success is not without controversy. The New York Times sued Microsoft and OpenAI, alleging unauthorized training of ChatGPT on its articles.

Recap of Microsoft’s 2023

Microsoft’s Windows Insider Program is currently on a break, with new builds anticipated to arrive in January 2024. A comprehensive list of features, services, and components deprecated by Microsoft in 2023 has also been compiled, offering insights into the company’s strategic shifts. The Microsoft 365 Roadmap Weekly detailed new features for Teams, Stream, and Outlook, signifying Microsoft’s ongoing investment in its productivity suite. Lastly, the tech world was shaken by a significant leak of the Grand Theft Auto V source code, revealing details about the game and other Rockstar projects.