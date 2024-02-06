Microsoft Xbox Game Pass February 2024: Exciting Lineup Revealed

Microsoft has announced the lineup for its Xbox Game Pass for February 2024, featuring a rich selection of games for Cloud, Console, and PC. The lineup kickstarts with 'Anuchard' on February 6, followed by 'Train Sim World 4' on February 7, offering a high-speed train simulation experience.

'Madden NFL 24' and 'Resident Evil 3' Remake

On February 8, 'Madden NFL 24' will be introduced to Game Pass subscribers via EA Play, perfectly timed for the Super Bowl season. Despite some mixed reviews, the game has been recognized for its excellent on-field action. Joining the Game Pass on February 13 is the praised 'Resident Evil 3' remake, lauded for its survival horror elements.

Valentine's Day Additions and More

Valentine's Day, February 14, will witness the addition of 'A Little To The Left' and 'Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night', the latter making a welcomed return to the Game Pass platform. The culinary-themed 'PlateUp!', blending cooking action with roguelite progression, is slated for February 15. 'Return to Grace', a first-person narrative adventure set in a '60s retro sci-fi setting, will cap off the month's additions on February 20.

Future Releases and Departures

Beyond February, 'MLB The Show 24' is confirmed to join the Game Pass on its release date, March 19. As we celebrate the new additions, we also bid farewell to 'Galactic Civilizations III' and 'Opus: Echo of Starsong', both set to exit the Game Pass library on February 15.