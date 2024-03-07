Microsoft Word Online Unveils New Formatting Features: Headers, Footers, Multi-Column Text

Microsoft 365 Insider blog has recently announced a suite of new formatting options for Word on the web users, aimed at enhancing document professionalism and readability. The introduction of these features, including the ability to add headers, footers, and multi-column text layouts, marks a significant update designed to streamline document editing and presentation for users globally.
New Era of Document Formatting
Among the highlights of the update, the ability to insert headers and footers stands out as a game-changer for creating professional-looking documents. Users can now easily navigate to the Insert menu, select the Header & Footer option, and customize their documents to have consistent headers or footers on every page or vary them on different pages. This feature is particularly beneficial for multi-page documents, where uniformity and branding are key.
Enhancing Readability with Multi-Column Text
Another innovative feature introduced is the support for multi-column text layouts. By selecting the Columns option under the Layout menu, users can choose one, two, or three columns or explore beyond three columns with the More Columns option. This flexibility in text arrangement not only maximizes space but also significantly improves the readability of documents, catering to a wide range of formatting needs and preferences.
Line Numbering for Detailed Review
Adding to the array of new features is the introduction of line numbering. Accessible via the Layout menu, the Line Numbers option allows for continuous numbering of lines throughout a document. This addition is particularly useful for detailed reviewing and editing, enabling precise reference and discussion of specific document parts, further enhancing the utility of Word on the web for academic and professional purposes.
The rollout of these new formatting options by Microsoft aligns with the company's ongoing commitment to improving user experience and productivity on its platforms. By equipping Word on the web with these advanced features, Microsoft not only responds to user feedback but also sets a new standard for online document editing and presentation tools.