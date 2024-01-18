Microsoft Visio Unveils Custom Shapes Feature: A New Avenue for Personalization

Microsoft Visio, the vector graphics and diagramming application, has made a significant stride forward with its latest feature update. Users can now incorporate custom shapes into their Visio documents, elevating the level of personalization and branding possibilities for organizations. This enhancement echoes recent upgrades rolled out for other Microsoft tools, such as the Snipping Tool, which also saw the introduction of similar functionality.

Unleashing Creativity with Custom Shapes

The new feature is available to those with a Visio Plan 2 license. Users are now able to import custom shapes in the form of a Visio stencil file (.vssx). These stencil files can either be crafted using the Visio desktop app or procured from third-party providers. The addition of custom shapes unlocks a higher level of visual expressiveness, enabling users to create more accurate and understandable diagrams on Visio for the web.

Facilitating Collaboration and Consistency

Once the stencil files are imported, the custom shapes can be easily accessed from the Shapes pane. They can be uploaded from OneDrive or a local device, providing a flexible and convenient solution for users. Notably, these custom shapes are not confined to the user who imported them. They can be shared within an organization, fostering collaboration and maintaining consistency across different documents and presentations.

Understanding the Limitations

While the addition of custom shapes promotes flexibility and collaboration, there is a caveat. To edit these shapes as intended, other users must have access to the original stencil files. Without these, editing is restricted to the limitations of the built-in Visio shapes. Therefore, while the feature offers enhanced personalization, its full potential can only be harnessed with a Visio Plan 2 license and accessible stencil files.