Microsoft Unveils Privacy-First Facial Recognition with 'Face Check'

Microsoft has unveiled Face Check, a groundbreaking facial recognition feature for its Entra Verified ID platform. This innovative feature empowers businesses to authenticate a user's identity by juxtaposing a selfie with their government-issued ID or employee credentials. The significance of this development is underscored by Microsoft's focus on facilitating the ease of integration for businesses and developers. This has been achieved by establishing partnerships with leading verification providers, thus enabling the integration of top-tier verification services without the need for comprehensive custom coding.

Privacy-First Approach

Face Check is built on Microsoft's Azure AI services, performing the verification process in a way that places a premium on user privacy. Rather than transmitting sensitive biometric data, the system only shares the results of the match. The user's liveness data is matched solely with their consent, and the match score is the only piece of information relayed to the application requesting the verification. This privacy-first approach mitigates the risks commonly associated with facial recognition technology.

Adoption and Market Response

The response to Face Check has been positive, with BEMO, a help desk service provider, being one of the first adopters. Following BEMO's lead, more than 100 business customers have also integrated Face Check into their systems. Despite the identity verification market being heavily saturated, Microsoft's strategic partnerships and its open-standards technical approach has positioned it favorably. The aim is to offer a secure, compliant, and privacy-conscious verification solution that stands out in the market.

Availability and Pricing

Microsoft has made Face Check available in preview mode free of cost, allowing businesses to test the feature and evaluate its performance and benefits. This move underscores Microsoft's confidence in the effectiveness and reliability of the new feature, and their commitment to enhancing security in digital identity verification.