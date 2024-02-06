Microsoft Unveils PC Manager App: A New Era of PC Optimization

Marking a significant stride in the realm of PC optimization, Microsoft has unfurled its PC Manager app, a state-of-the-art tool devised to clean and streamline Windows PCs. The brainchild of Microsoft China, this app was initially released in Mandarin and is now making its debut in the US and other regions, supporting both Windows 10 and 11.

Microsoft PC Manager: A Safe Alternative

The PC Manager app is Microsoft's response to the rising concerns regarding third-party PC cleaner tools, which have faced criticism for potentially removing crucial registry files. In a rather controversial move back in 2020, Microsoft even labeled CCleaner, a widely-used PC cleaner, as a potentially unwanted program (PUP). Despite the controversy, CCleaner continues to be listed on the Microsoft Store.

Features and Functionality

The Microsoft PC Manager app seamlessly integrates various built-in Windows tools and introduces new features. These include a floating toolbar that enables quick access to PC boosting functions and other utilities. Moreover, the app also contains tools for tasks such as Taskbar Repair and restoring default app preferences. However, it is noteworthy that the app does encourage the use of Microsoft's own apps like Edge.

Free, Adaptable, and Safe

The PC Manager app is free to use, aligns with the system theme, and comes packed with a suite of tools that are meticulously designed not to delete system files. This provides users with a safe and comprehensive package for PC maintenance, thereby offering a safer alternative to third-party cleaners.