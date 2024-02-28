Microsoft Unveils Feature for Bulk Migration from Google Forms to Microsoft Forms

In a significant move, Microsoft has announced a new feature that allows administrators to migrate Google Forms to Microsoft Forms in bulk. This feature is now accessible via the Microsoft 365 admin center, marking a major step forward in the company's efforts to streamline and enhance the user experience.

The Migration Process Explained

The new feature leverages the existing document migration process within the Microsoft 365 admin center, initially supporting the migration of forms housed under personal Google drives. The migration process is straightforward and user-friendly. Administrators are advised to review their Google forms and responses before initiating the migration to ensure all information is accurately transferred.

The process involves the following steps:

Administrators begin by selecting the Google forms they wish to migrate.

They then review these forms and their responses for accuracy.

Upon confirmation, the migration process is initiated.

Post-migration, users are directed to the Forms website where they can access all migrated forms in a single collection labeled 'Migrated Forms from Google'. This feature is currently available to all Microsoft 365 Business or Education subscription administrators.

Streamlining User Experience

This new functionality is integrated within the Microsoft 365 admin center and is designed to simplify the migration process, thereby streamlining the user experience. By making it easier to transfer forms in bulk, Microsoft aims to encourage more organizations to utilize Microsoft Forms for their data collection and analysis needs.

Implications for Business and Education

The availability of this feature to Microsoft 365 Business or Education subscription administrators underscores Microsoft's commitment to supporting educational institutions and businesses in their digital transformation journeys. The ease of migration promises to enhance productivity and collaboration among teams, making it a valuable tool for organizations looking to optimize their workflow.

For more information on how to execute this migration seamlessly, visit MSPoweruser.