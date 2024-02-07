Microsoft Unleashes Redesigned Copilot AI with New Image Features

In a bold move towards the future of artificial intelligence, Microsoft has unveiled a comprehensive redesign of its AI assistant, Copilot, along with a set of innovative AI image creation and editing features. Formerly known as Bing Chat, the revamped Copilot now offers a cleaner look, enhanced white space, and reduced text, making it more user-friendly and accessible. The redesigned interface further boasts a visually appealing carousel displaying AI-generated images and sample prompts to foster user engagement.

Advertisment

New AI Model Powers the Redesign

At the core of these updates is a new AI model named Deucalion. This model has empowered the creation of a more streamlined Copilot experience, with new image creation capabilities and the introduction of the Designer GPT. Microsoft's primary aim with this redesign is to democratize breakthroughs in AI, making it a reality for everyone, irrespective of their technical proficiency.

Super Bowl Ad Signifies Microsoft's Commitment

Advertisment

In an unprecedented move, Microsoft has also announced the launch of a new video advertisement set to air during the NFL Super Bowl. The ad will feature the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco Giants, marking a significant step in promoting the Copilot brand. The decision to secure an ad spot during the Super Bowl, an event known for multimillion-dollar advertisements, underlines Microsoft's commitment to its latest advancements in AI.

Rollout in Select Countries

The new features have been rolled out in English in select countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, India, and New Zealand. Users can now access these features via the Copilot website and mobile apps on both iOS and Android platforms. The changes also mark the removal of any ties to Bing, reinforcing Copilot as a standalone Microsoft product. Since its inception, Copilot has seen over 5 billion chats and has helped create 5 billion images, signifying its growing popularity and acceptance.