Microsoft Tests Copilot Pro Recommendations in Windows 11 Settings

Microsoft has embarked on a new venture with its Copilot Pro, a premium subscription service offering advanced features such as ChatGPT-4 Turbo and accelerated AI image creation capabilities. In a recent development, the tech giant has begun showcasing 'recommendations' or 'cards' for Copilot Pro within the Settings application of Windows 11. This move is currently in its test phase, with these promotional cards appearing in the preview builds available in the Dev and Beta channels.

Integration of Promotional Cards in Windows Settings

The Windows Settings application, known for its organization into various categories for easy navigation, now includes a 'Home' dashboard. It is here that these promotional cards for Copilot Pro are prominently displayed. Interestingly, these cards are non-dismissible, implying that users cannot simply close or remove them. They are integrated seamlessly into the user interface, standing alongside other promotions for Microsoft services, such as trials for well-known Microsoft 365 apps including Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

Extended Promotion on Account Page

In addition to the 'Home' section, Microsoft has extended these recommendations for Copilot Pro to the Accounts page. This is the section where users manage their Microsoft account details. The presence of these promotional strategies on such a crucial page signifies the importance Microsoft is placing on Copilot Pro's visibility and user adoption.

Looking Ahead: Copilot Pro in Windows 11

Microsoft's decision to include these recommendations in Windows 11 is a clear indication of its strategic focus on Copilot Pro. With these promotional strategies in the test phase, it is anticipated that they will extend to the production builds of Windows 11 in the near future. Additionally, Windows 11 is set to receive a significant feature update with version 24H2 expected in the second half of 2024, which could potentially include further integrations for Copilot Pro, thereby enhancing its reach and usability.