Microsoft Teams Update: Users Gain Control Over Channel Visibility and More

Microsoft Teams Users Gain Control Over Channel Visibility
In a move to enhance productivity, Microsoft has rolled out an update allowing Teams users to hide general channels within their workplace or organization. The update, available on Windows, Mac, web, Android, and iOS, aims to help users focus on important channels and reduce disruptive notifications and pings.
Streamlining Communication
The latest update to Microsoft Teams enables users to hide general channels, providing a more personalized experience and allowing them to concentrate on essential tasks. This feature is now accessible across various platforms, including Windows, Mac, web, Android, and iOS.
In addition to this update, Microsoft has also introduced several other recent updates to improve the user experience. These include managing calendar notifications within Microsoft Teams, redirecting incoming calls to voicemail, forwarding messages between chats, and bringing Teams reminders to the Windows 11 Start menu.
Outlook for Windows Integrates Teams Chat
Microsoft has started rolling out an update that integrates Teams chat into the new Outlook for Windows. This new feature allows users to send quick Teams messages to meeting participants or review chats without leaving the Outlook desktop app.
According to Microsoft, Outlook users can now initiate Teams chats from meeting details, calendar peeks, My Day, context menus, reminders, and other entry points. The meeting chat will open in the web version of Microsoft Teams if the desktop app is not installed on the user's Windows device. This new feature aims to enhance real-time discussions for users who frequently participate in Teams meetings, streamline collaboration for organizers and participants, and eliminate the need to send emails back and forth.
Joining Work Meetings from Personal Accounts
In a further effort to improve accessibility, Microsoft is introducing a new feature that will allow personal users to join work meetings directly from the Microsoft Teams app. This feature is expected to roll out later this month.
Previously, personal account users could only join work meetings as guests, which limited functionality and required browser windows. Now, Teams Insiders can enjoy a more streamlined experience when joining work meetings with their personal accounts. Users can add work meetings to their Teams free calendar by forwarding the invite to their Teams free email.
This update is expected to benefit both personal and work users by creating a more unified Teams experience. By combining the latest features and updates, Microsoft aims to make its services more intuitive and less intrusive for users.
As of 2024-02-12, Microsoft has continued to enhance the user experience of its Teams platform, providing users with more control and accessibility.