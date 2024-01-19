Microsoft has filed a patent for a ground-breaking technology that could lead to the emergence of a Shazam-like app for identifying video content. This development could revolutionize the way users determine if a video is an edited or abridged version of a reference video, potentially serving as a vital tool for content creators and broadcasting companies in the battle against unauthorized copying and usage of video materials.

Microsoft's Video Identification Technology

The proposed video identification technology would operate by comparing the target video, either provided by the user or selected programmatically, with a reference video from an existing database. It would leverage the power of internet search engines, including Bing and Google, to facilitate accurate identification. Presently, Microsoft boasts a tool for identifying edited content in Microsoft 365 applications like Word but lacks an equivalent tool for video content.

Potential Integration with AI Copilot

The video identification feature could also be released as a plugin for Microsoft's AI tool, Copilot. Although Copilot currently does not accept video inputs, it could theoretically perform the identification process with this new addon. The potential app could function as a stand-alone product or be seamlessly integrated into other platforms, such as the Microsoft Edge browser, offering users a more rounded experience.

Implications for Content Creators and Broadcasting Companies

This innovative tool could provide a much-needed solution for content creators and broadcasting companies seeking to verify video materials and detect unauthorized copying. The potential integration of this technology into the widely used Microsoft Edge browser could significantly enhance the ease of detecting and combating video content theft, ushering in a new era of content protection.