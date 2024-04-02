Microsoft, OpenAI Forge $100 Billion Stargate AI Supercomputer Pact for 2028

In an unprecedented move, Microsoft and OpenAI have joined forces to develop a colossal $100 billion artificial intelligence (AI) supercomputer, named Stargate, aiming to set a new global benchmark in AI capabilities by 2028. This ambitious project seeks not only to advance the frontier of AI technology but also to underline the significance of strategic partnerships in achieving technological leaps that promise to redefine industry standards and societal norms.

Strategic Alliance for Future AI

The collaboration between Microsoft and OpenAI is a testament to their shared vision for the future of artificial intelligence. With Microsoft pouring substantial financial resources into the project, and OpenAI contributing its cutting-edge AI research and development expertise, Stargate is poised to become the most advanced AI supercomputer in existence. The initiative underscores the critical role of infrastructure in sustaining AI innovation, with Microsoft committing to remain OpenAI's exclusive cloud provider, thereby ensuring an uninterrupted flow of resources towards this monumental endeavor.

Revolutionizing AI Infrastructure

Set to consume up to five gigawatts of power and operational by 2028, Stargate represents a leap forward in AI supercomputing. Beyond its sheer computational power,