Gaming

Microsoft Launches Xbox Series S-inspired Toaster

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:45 pm EST
In an unconventional twist, Microsoft has broadened its Xbox-themed kitchen appliance collection with the launch of an official Xbox Series S toaster. This development trails the jovial critique of the Xbox Series X bearing a resemblance to a fridge, which led Microsoft to manufacture a mini fridge in the semblance of the console. Now, an Xbox Series S-inspired toaster joins the lineup.

Xbox Series S Toaster: A Fusion of Gaming and Breakfast

The new appliance is meticulously designed to mirror the Xbox Series S. Not stopping at mere aesthetics, it also toasts bread with an imprint of the iconic Xbox logo. Retailing at a price of $39.99, the toaster is currently available for purchase at Walmart.

The Xbox Series S toaster comes equipped with multiple functionalities, including a shade selector dial, a digital LED countdown timer, a defrost control, and a cool-touch exterior. Adding to these features is a wide-slot with a self-centering mechanism to ensure even toasting of a variety of bread types, from standard slices to English muffins, frozen waffles, and bagels.

A Trend of Novelty Kitchen Appliances

Microsoft’s introduction of this toaster continues a unique trend of creating novelty kitchen appliances based on its gaming consoles. This innovative approach offers fans a distinctive way to express their brand loyalty. The Xbox Series S 2-Slice Toaster is the latest addition to the Xbox kitchen set, following the release of the Xbox Series X mini fridge.

While it has already garnered positive reviews, the toaster is currently only available in the United States. The product’s availability in other regions remains uncertain, leaving international fans to eagerly await news of potential distribution in their countries.

The Xbox Series S Toaster not only echoes the style of the gaming console but also takes the kitchen countertop to unparalleled levels of gaming chic. As the world of gaming continues to evolve, Microsoft’s venture into themed appliances encapsulates the brand’s playful approach to innovation and its continuous pursuit to enhance the gaming lifestyle experience.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

