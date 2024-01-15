Microsoft Extends Access to Copilot for Microsoft 365: A Boon for Small Businesses

Microsoft has expanded its Copilot for Microsoft 365 service to all businesses, effectively making the service available to smaller businesses and even single-person operations. The expansion eliminates the previous requirement of a minimum of 300 seats, thus democratizing access to Copilot's generative AI features at a cost of $30 per month per person. This move marks a significant turning point in Microsoft's strategy, geared towards inclusivity and accessibility.

Advertisment

From Large Corporates to Small Businesses

Launched in November 2023, Copilot for Microsoft 365 was initially intended for large corporations subscribing to Microsoft 365 E3 and E5 enterprise plans. However, Microsoft's recent expansion now extends this service to customers with Microsoft 365 Business Premium and Business Standard plans. This move empowers businesses, regardless of their size, to integrate the state-of-the-art generative AI features offered by Copilot into their operations.

Extending the Reach

Advertisment

Furthermore, customers with older Office 365 E3 and E5 plans can now access Copilot without the need for a Microsoft 365 account. This move broadens the appeal of the service, making it more accessible to a wider range of businesses. Commercial business customers also have the option to subscribe to Copilot through Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider partners.

Impressive Growth and New Offerings

Since its launch, Copilot's user base has grown substantially, including major corporations such as Visa, BP, Honda, Pfizer, Accenture, KPMG, and PwC. Alongside the expansion announcement, Microsoft introduced Copilot Pro, a premium version of the AI service offering enhanced features. Priced at $20 a month, Copilot Pro targets individual users seeking more robust capabilities, further broadening the spectrum of users who can benefit from Microsoft's AI advancements.