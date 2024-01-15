Microsoft Edge Tests New Feature in Copilot AI: A Step Forward or a Privacy Concern?

In an audacious move, Microsoft Edge is currently trialing a novel feature in its Canary channel for the Copilot AI assistant. Previously, Copilot was a chatbot developed by Microsoft, utilizing the Microsoft Prometheus model built on OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model. It was integrated into Windows 11 and available for Microsoft 365 applications and services. The new feature, however, could potentially leverage users’ browsing history to augment the assistant’s proficiency in delivering pertinent answers and suggestions.

Details of the New Feature

Unlike most features, this one is not activated by default. It necessitates users to grant Microsoft access to their browsing history, which in turn offers a goldmine of data. This data includes websites visited, passwords, form entries, and cookies, and can be stored on the device or in the Microsoft Cloud if sync is turned on. The Copilot AI tool, accessible by signing into Edge and selecting the Copilot icon, offers a variety of functions such as generating page summaries, elucidating images, and rephrasing information for social media sharing.

Privacy Concerns and Consent

The introduction of this feature has stirred up a whirlwind of privacy concerns. Users may be apprehensive about sharing their browsing data with Microsoft, and rightly so. However, those wary of sharing their browsing data with Microsoft have the option to disable this feature in the Copilot settings within the Edge browser. The pivotal question here is whether Copilot will explicitly seek consent and notify users when it employs their browsing history.

Lessons from the Past

Microsoft has previously faced criticism for the behavior of the chatbot, including instances of it making hallucinations, spying on employees, and expressing inappropriate behavior during extended chat sessions. As Microsoft pushes the envelope with AI integration, it needs to ensure these past mistakes are not repeated, and user privacy and consent remain paramount.