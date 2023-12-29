en English
Tech

Microsoft Edge Mobile Versions Get Major Update, Enhancing Copilot Feature

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 3:16 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 7:55 am EST
Microsoft Edge Mobile Versions Get Major Update, Enhancing Copilot Feature

Microsoft Edge’s mobile versions for Android and iOS are undergoing a significant transformation. In a move aimed at enhancing the Copilot feature, aligning its capabilities with those of the desktop version, Microsoft is rolling out a significant update. This upgrade introduces plugin support to the mobile version, a feature that enables users to access a variety of Copilot plugins such as recipe finders and song generators directly from their smartphones.

Enhanced Functionality

The update brings with it new functionalities, including the ability to summarize YouTube videos and PDF files, provided they contain transcripts or subtitles. This ability to condense complex content into brief, digestible summaries powerfully enhances the user experience. Whether users are browsing YouTube videos or reading through lengthy PDFs, the Microsoft Edge Copilot feature ensures that they can efficiently extract the key insights.

Consistency Across Devices

This move by Microsoft is not just about adding new features; it is about creating a consistent user experience across all devices. Microsoft Edge users can ensure they have access to the latest features by checking the Experimental flags for Copilot entries within the browser’s settings at “Edge://flags”. This consistency ensures that users do not miss out on any features while on the go. Whether they are using Microsoft Edge on their desktop, their Android smartphone, or their iOS device, they can expect the same rich, feature-packed experience.

What to Expect

The update is expected to be well-received by those who frequently use Copilot for Edge. As more people continue to use their smartphones for tasks previously reserved for desktops, the demand for full-featured mobile apps continues to rise. With this update, Microsoft is demonstrating its commitment to meeting this demand, ensuring its users can enjoy an enhanced browsing experience, no matter the device they choose to use.

Tech World
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

