Microsoft Dispels Rumors: Elden Ring, GTA V Not Joining xCloud Outside Game Pass

In a turn of events that sparked widespread speculation among gamers, Microsoft has officially debunked the rumors about popular titles such as Elden Ring and GTA V making their way to Xbox Cloud Gaming (xCloud) independently of the Xbox Game Pass subscription. This clarification comes after a leak suggested these blockbuster games would be accessible via xCloud to all users, not just those with a Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Advertisment

Leak Sparks Excitement and Confusion

Excitement surged when a list, shared by the notable Idle Sloth, indicated that titles like Elden Ring and GTA V would be available on xCloud without the necessity of an Xbox Game Pass. This news was initially fueled by a bug in the Microsoft Store, which mistakenly showed these games as available through xCloud, leading to widespread speculation and anticipation among the gaming community.

Official Statement and Clarification

Advertisment

However, the excitement was short-lived. In a statement to Eurogamer, Microsoft clarified the situation, attributing the confusion to a bug that incorrectly displayed certain titles as available with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and xCloud. They confirmed that an update has been released to rectify this error, and a subsequent review of the Xbox store's catalog confirmed that neither Soul Hackers 2, GTA V, nor Elden Ring are currently listed for xCloud play.

Implications for Cloud Gaming's Future

This incident highlights the dynamic nature of cloud gaming and the eagerness of the gaming community for more accessible game titles. While fans may be disappointed by the news, the rapid correction and transparency from Microsoft shed light on the challenges and complexities of digital game distribution. As cloud gaming continues to evolve, it's clear that the community's appetite for a more inclusive and extensive catalog remains strong.

Despite the setback, Xbox Cloud Gaming's extensive catalog continues to offer a diverse range of titles to its subscribers, reflecting the platform's commitment to providing a rich gaming experience. As cloud gaming technology and strategies develop, the potential for more games to join platforms like xCloud in various capacities remains a tantalizing prospect for gamers worldwide.