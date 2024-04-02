Microsoft Decouples Teams from Office Suite Globally in Strategic Antitrust Move

In a landmark decision announced on Monday, Microsoft revealed its plan to cease the bundling of its Teams collaboration software with the Office 365 suite worldwide, a move aimed at addressing antitrust concerns raised by competitors and regulatory bodies. This strategic separation marks an extension of a policy initially applied to the European Union, following a formal antitrust investigation by the European Commission spurred by a complaint from Salesforce's Slack. The adjustment offers business customers the flexibility to purchase Microsoft Office without Teams, signaling Microsoft's commitment to compliance and customer clarity.

Antitrust Allegations and Initial EU Response

Microsoft's bundling practices came under scrutiny in 2020 after Slack accused the tech giant of anticompetitive behavior by integrating Teams with its Office 365 suite, hindering competition within the market. This complaint led the European Commission to launch a thorough investigation into Microsoft's practices. In response to the Commission's concerns and to avoid potential fines, Microsoft initially unbundled Teams and Office.

Rivals, however, said packaging the products together gives Microsoft an unfair advantage. The company started selling the two products separately in the EU and Switzerland on Oct. 1 last year.

"To ensure clarity for our customers, we are extending the steps we took last year to unbundle Teams from M365 and O365 in the European Economic Area and Switzerland to customers globally," a Microsoft spokesperson said.