Microsoft Changes Default Font to Aptos, Sparking Social Media Debate

In a significant aesthetic overhaul, Microsoft has altered the default font across its suite of software applications including Word, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Excel. The previous default, Calibri, used for more than 15 years, has been replaced by Aptos, a font formerly known as Bierstadt. This sweeping change has sparked a fiery debate and elicited a spectrum of reactions on social media platforms.

Aptos: The New Face of Microsoft

The newly instituted font, Aptos, is not a random choice. It's a custom font commissioned by Microsoft and is the brainchild of noted designer Steve Matteson. Drawing inspiration from mid-20th-century Swiss typography, Aptos encapsulates simplicity and rationality, aiming to provide high readability.

The shift to Aptos commenced in July 2023 and is now in effect across Microsoft's software suite, impacting hundreds of millions of users globally. This change is part of Microsoft's broader update to its software ecosystem, reflecting its commitment to enhancing user experience and interface aesthetics.

Social Media: A Battleground of Opinions

The information about this change was first shared by Breakwater IT on its TikTok page, soon after which, social media platforms became the arena for users to express their views regarding the change. The reactions spanned from surprise and confusion to resistance against the new font and immediate acceptance by some.

While a group of users professed their preference for the old font, Calibri, and expressed resistance towards the change, others embraced Aptos for its aesthetics. The debates and discussions on social media hint at the emotional attachment users have developed with the digital interfaces they use daily.

Microsoft's Response: Awaiting a Statement

In the face of these varied reactions, Microsoft has yet to comment on the public's feedback regarding the change. Whether they will address the concerns raised by some users or stick to their decision of implementing Aptos as the default font is yet to be seen.