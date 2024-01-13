en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Microsoft Briefly Surpasses Apple as World’s Most Valuable Company

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:54 am EST
Microsoft Briefly Surpasses Apple as World’s Most Valuable Company

Microsoft Corp, the global tech giant, briefly eclipsed Apple this week, becoming the world’s most valuable company. The software company’s shares closed at a price of $388.47 each, pushing its total market capitalization to an impressive figure just below $2.9 trillion. This achievement has been attributed to Microsoft’s strategic focus on cloud computing and artificial intelligence, which has strengthened investor confidence, leading to a 1% surge in its shares and a notable 15% increase over the past six months. Conversely, Apple’s shares dipped by 2% during the same period.

The Race to the Top

The last time that Microsoft’s market value exceeded Apple’s was over two years ago. The shift in leadership this week, with Microsoft’s market valuation reaching $US2.89 trillion compared to Apple’s $US2.87 trillion, reflects the market’s optimism about Microsoft’s ongoing ventures in emerging technologies. Analysts foresee an upside of about 8% for Microsoft over the coming 12 months, which could potentially push Microsoft’s market valuation over the $US3 trillion mark, surpassing Apple’s return potential.

Technology Giants Lock Horns

Microsoft’s market capitalization reached its highest ever at $2.887 trillion, while Apple’s market capitalization lagged slightly behind at $2.875 trillion. Concerns about smartphone demand have impacted Apple’s shares, while Microsoft’s lead in generative artificial intelligence has fueled its market surge. Both tech giants are trading at relatively high prices in relation to their expected earnings. However, Apple’s less-than-expected sales forecast for the holiday quarter missed Wall Street expectations, giving Microsoft the upper hand. As the December quarter comes to a close, analysts predict a 16% increase in Microsoft’s revenue, while Apple’s revenue is expected to rise by a mere 0.7%.

A New Era in the Tech Industry

The growth trajectories of both Microsoft and Apple have diverged this year, with Microsoft’s value rising by 3.3% and Apple’s falling by 3.4%. Wall Street’s less favorable view on Apple suggests that Microsoft may maintain or even build on its newfound size advantage. Regardless of the fluctuations in the market, these events highlight significant movements and advancements in the tech industry, from corporate valuations and product launches to AI developments and global tech conventions.

0
India Tech
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal's Humorous Pregnancy Moment Amid Professional Highs
In a delightful blend of joy and jest, prolific Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey shared a humorous snapshot on Instagram, capturing an intimate moment with his wife, Sheetal Massey, who is pregnant with their first child. The picture, a testament to the couple’s playful chemistry, showcases Vikrant making a funny face, while Sheetal displays an ‘angry
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal's Humorous Pregnancy Moment Amid Professional Highs
India's Women's Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge
5 mins ago
India's Women's Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge
TDP Calls for an End to Alleged Misuse of Public Office in Vijayawada
7 mins ago
TDP Calls for an End to Alleged Misuse of Public Office in Vijayawada
Saisha Shinde: A Beacon of Hope and Acceptance
3 mins ago
Saisha Shinde: A Beacon of Hope and Acceptance
Delhi Vehicle Owners Sidestep Scrapping Rules, Opt to Sell or Move Old Vehicles
3 mins ago
Delhi Vehicle Owners Sidestep Scrapping Rules, Opt to Sell or Move Old Vehicles
Viral Video from Datia: A Telling Tale of Vigilante Justice and Public Outrage
4 mins ago
Viral Video from Datia: A Telling Tale of Vigilante Justice and Public Outrage
Latest Headlines
World News
Utah Jazz Dominates Toronto Raptors in High-Scoring NBA Showdown
6 seconds
Utah Jazz Dominates Toronto Raptors in High-Scoring NBA Showdown
High School Basketball Round-Up: Falmouth, Gorham, and South Portland Secure Wins
27 seconds
High School Basketball Round-Up: Falmouth, Gorham, and South Portland Secure Wins
High School Basketball: A Tale of Fierce Matchups and Unpredictable Outcomes
34 seconds
High School Basketball: A Tale of Fierce Matchups and Unpredictable Outcomes
High School Boys' Basketball: A Tale of Scores, Victories, and Unforeseen Turns
40 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Tale of Scores, Victories, and Unforeseen Turns
High School Girls' Basketball Roundup: Significant Victories and Unexpected Postponements
56 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball Roundup: Significant Victories and Unexpected Postponements
Boys' High School Basketball: A Roundup of Key Matchups and Scores
1 min
Boys' High School Basketball: A Roundup of Key Matchups and Scores
High School Girls' Prep Basketball: A Mix of Thrilling Encounters and Dominant Wins
2 mins
High School Girls' Prep Basketball: A Mix of Thrilling Encounters and Dominant Wins
Unity in the Face of Sickness: A Beacon of Hope in Gaza's Healthcare Crisis
2 mins
Unity in the Face of Sickness: A Beacon of Hope in Gaza's Healthcare Crisis
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
3 mins
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app