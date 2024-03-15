MG Motor India Sparks Buzz with 'Excelor EV' Trademark Filing, Expands EV Lineup

MG Motor India is stirring the electric vehicle (EV) market with its recent strategic move by filing a trademark for 'Excelor EV'. This action hints at the potential expansion of its EV portfolio, adding to the intrigue around the brand's future launches. Currently, MG Motor India boasts two electric vehicles in its lineup, the Comet EV and the ZS EV. The trademark filing for 'Excelor EV' has set the industry abuzz with speculation about the brand's next offering in the rapidly growing EV segment in India.

Advertisment

Trademark Filing: A Sign of Things to Come

While the details of the 'Excelor EV' remain under wraps, the act of filing a trademark itself is a significant indicator of MG Motor India's intentions. Trademarks are often the first concrete step companies take before introducing a new product to the market. Although this does not guarantee the launch of a new vehicle, it does signal MG's interest in further establishing its presence in the EV space. Last year, MG filed a design patent for the Baojun Yep, a small electric SUV sharing its platform with the Comet EV, sparking rumors that the 'Excelor EV' could be MG's version of this vehicle.

Enhancing the EV Experience

Advertisment

MG Motor India recently upgraded the Comet EV with a fast-charging feature, indicating its commitment to improving the EV user experience. The Comet EV’s Excite FC and Exclusive FC variants now come with a 7.4 kW AC fast charger, reducing charging time significantly. This enhancement, along with additional features like rear disc brakes and electrically foldable rearview mirrors, showcases MG's dedication to offering feature-rich electric vehicles in the Indian market.

Anticipation Builds for Official Announcement

The automotive industry and EV enthusiasts eagerly await MG Motor India's official announcement regarding the 'Excelor EV'. The speculation surrounding this potential new addition demonstrates the growing interest in electric vehicles among Indian consumers. As the market for EVs continues to expand, MG Motor India's strategic moves to broaden its electric vehicle lineup are watched closely by competitors and consumers alike. The 'Excelor EV' could mark another milestone in MG's journey in the Indian EV market, but only time will reveal the full extent of the company's plans.