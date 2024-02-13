Meter Raises $35 Million to Revolutionize Networking for the AI Era

Bringing Networking into the AI Era: Meter Secures $35 Million in Funding

Advertisment

February 13, 2024 - In a significant move to revolutionize networking technology for the AI age, Meter, the brainchild of brothers Anil and Sunil Varanasi, has raised $35 million in new funding, pushing its valuation to over $350 million. This fresh capital infusion comes at a pivotal juncture for Meter, as the company begins to sign more large-scale customers across various sectors.

Meter's Unique Business Model

Meter's business model is an anomaly in the networking sector. Instead of charging an upfront cost, the company takes its share over time, based on the square footage managed. This innovative approach allows Meter to provide top-tier networking solutions without burdening clients with hefty initial investments.

Advertisment

Currently, Meter's hardware is responsible for managing tens of millions of square feet for its customers. The company is eyeing contracts ranging between $250,000 and $10 million, offering a comprehensive suite of services, including hardware, software, deployment, and management.

Revolutionizing Networking for the AI Age

Meter's primary objective is to simplify networking for IT administrators in warehouses, schools, and other large establishments. By providing cloud-managed infrastructure, Meter ensures seamless operations, automated configurations, and enterprise controls, preventing potential issues before they arise.

Advertisment

The company's security appliances, routers, and switches are fully integrated, promoting enhanced network interoperability. These features include DNS security, malware protection, and VPN capabilities. Furthermore, Meter provides centralized monitoring, management, and enforcement of security policies across the network infrastructure.

Meter's All-Inclusive Approach

Meter's commitment to delivering reliable, scalable, and high-speed wireless connectivity extends to offering hardware upgrades, ongoing maintenance, and 24/7 operations support. The company operates on a zero CapEx model, charging a single monthly fee.

Advertisment

Meter's install partners handle hardware installation, network setup, and ongoing remote support. They also manage network troubleshooting and provide expert support, working with existing ISPs or finding the best providers to meet clients' bandwidth needs.

With notable investors such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Lachy Groom backing the company, Meter is poised to redefine the networking landscape for the AI age. By focusing on enhancing internet infrastructure and simplifying networking for IT administrators, Meter is set to make a lasting impact on the industry.

As the company continues to sign more large-scale customers and expand its reach, the recent funding round serves as a testament to the potential of Meter's innovative approach to networking technology.

Meter, led by brothers Anil and Sunil Varanasi, has raised $35 million to revolutionize networking technology for the AI age, offering reliable, scalable, and high-speed wireless connectivity.