Meter Inc. Secures $35 Million to Revolutionize Internet Infrastructure

In a move set to redefine the landscape of internet infrastructure, Meter Inc. has secured an impressive $35 million in funding. This injection of capital, led by industry titans Sam Altman and Lachy Groom, will fuel the company's expansion and development of cutting-edge network solutions.

Meter Inc.: Pioneering Network Solutions

Founded on the ethos of simplifying network complexity, Meter Inc. provides businesses with robust and reliable network infrastructure. Our offerings span security appliances, routing, switching, and wireless access points, ensuring seamless connectivity for our clients.

We pride ourselves on delivering a Network as a Service (NaaS) solution that simplifies network deployment and management. This approach allows businesses to scale their operations with minimal overhead costs, thanks to our vertically integrated services.

The Power of Seamless Integration

Our unique business model eliminates upfront costs, offering automated configurations and remote network oversight. This means businesses can focus on their core operations while we manage the intricacies of their IT infrastructure.

In addition to providing hardware, we also handle ISPs, hardware installation, network deployment, and ongoing maintenance. By centralizing these services, we streamline processes and enhance efficiency for our clients.

A Proven Track Record of Growth

Since our last funding round, we've seen significant growth. Our customer base has doubled, annual recurring revenue has tripled, and the total square footage covered by our networks has also tripled.

Now, we serve customers in over 125 cities across the US and Canada. The recent $35 million in funding will enable us to continue delivering tailored network solutions with high-speed wireless connectivity and proactive monitoring.

As we look forward, the future of internet infrastructure seems brighter than ever. With this new investment, Meter Inc. is poised to lead the charge in driving growth and development in this critical sector.