Meta Quest 3s Leaks: Affordable VR Headset May Cut Features for Lower Price

In a surprising turn of events, details about Meta Platforms' upcoming VR headset, dubbed the Meta Quest 3s, have surfaced through leaked screenshots from a Meta User Research Zoom meeting. This new piece of technology is poised to offer a more affordable alternative to the Quest 3, albeit with some compromises on specifications and design.

Advertisment

Leaked Specifications and Design Insights

Rumors have been swirling about Meta's plans to introduce a cost-effective version of its popular Quest 3 VR headset. The leaked screenshots, shared by a user on Reddit, shed light on what might be in store for the Quest 3s. According to these leaks, the Quest 3s might sport a 1920 x 1832 resolution display, which is a step down from the Quest 3's 2208 x 2064 resolution. This reduction in resolution is accompanied by a decrease in pixels per degree (PPD) from 25.5 in the Quest 3 to 20 in the Quest 3s. Furthermore, the internal storage is halved to 256GB, suggesting a significant price cut could be on the horizon for VR enthusiasts.

Design Comparison: Quest 3s Vs. Quest 3

Advertisment

The design comparison between the Quest 3s and its predecessor reveals a slightly smaller frame for the new model, hinting at a more compact and possibly lighter device. Interestingly, the leaked images suggest an increase in the number of sensors on the Quest 3s, with as many as six sensor cutouts visible on the front of the device, compared to three on the Quest 3. This could indicate an enhanced tracking capability or a different approach to spatial awareness in mixed-reality experiences.

Potential Impact on the VR Market

The Quest 3s represents Meta's strategic move to capture a larger share of the VR market by making virtual reality more accessible to a broader audience. By offering a more affordable option, Meta could potentially draw in consumers who were previously hesitant due to the higher price point of premium VR headsets. However, the trade-offs in terms of resolution and storage capacity will likely be a critical factor in the decision-making process for prospective buyers. With the VR landscape continually evolving, the Quest 3s could either be a game-changer or a stepping stone for future innovations.

As anticipation builds for the official announcement of the Meta Quest 3s, the leaked details paint a picture of a headset that aims to balance cost and capability. While the leaks have set the stage, only time will tell how the Quest 3s will impact the VR ecosystem and whether it will live up to the expectations set by its more powerful sibling, the Quest 3.