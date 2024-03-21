Meta Faces Class Action Over Inflated Ad Metrics, Potential $7 Billion Damages

In a significant legal development, Meta Platforms has been mandated by a 2-1 decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco to confront a class action lawsuit. This lawsuit accuses the tech giant of overcharging advertisers by falsely inflating the potential reach of their advertisements on Facebook and Instagram.

Background and Allegations

Advertisers have long trusted Meta's 'potential reach' metric to gauge the effectiveness of their ad campaigns across its social media platforms. However, the plaintiffs in this case argue that Meta's metric did not differentiate between actual users and duplicate or fake accounts, thus misleading advertisers about the true audience size. The lawsuit suggests that Meta's actions could have inflated potential viewer numbers by up to 400%, leading to advertisers overpaying. This discrepancy has prompted a class action lawsuit covering millions of individuals and businesses that have paid for ads on these platforms since August 15, 2014.

Court's Decision and Implications

The court's ruling allows advertisers to collectively seek damages, with estimates suggesting Meta could owe more than $7 billion. However, the court also decertified a separate class seeking injunctive relief, highlighting complexities in legal standing and the interpretation of damages. The majority opinion, penned by Circuit Judge Sidney Thomas, emphasized the uniformity of the alleged misrepresentation as a basis for collective legal action. Meanwhile, Circuit Judge Danielle Forrest's partial dissent raises questions about the variability in advertisers' understandings and expectations, suggesting a more individualized approach might be necessary.