Business

Meta Announces Price Cut for Quest 2 VR Headset Amidst Challenges in VR Gaming

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
Meta Announces Price Cut for Quest 2 VR Headset Amidst Challenges in VR Gaming

Meta Platforms, Inc, the parent company of the Meta Quest 2 VR headset, has announced a permanent price reduction for its popular product. The 128GB version of the Quest 2 will now retail at $249.99, while the 256GB edition will be offered at $299.99. Additionally, Meta has slashed the prices for refurbished models of the Quest 2, with the 128GB model set at $229.99 and the 256GB variant at $269.99.

Accessories Included in Price Cut

Notably, the price reduction extends to the accessories for the Meta Quest 2. The Elite Strap, battery pack strap, and carrying case will now be more affordable, facilitating a more comprehensive VR experience for users. Furthermore, a bundle offer on Amazon, comprised of the 256GB Meta Quest 2 and the Active Pack, will adhere to these new price points.

Context and Implications

This price cut follows the release of the Meta Quest 3 VR headset, which bears a price tag of $499.99. It also comes in the wake of the incorporation of Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming and versions of Microsoft Office apps into the Quest headsets. By making the Quest 2 more affordable, Meta is likely aiming to broaden the appeal of VR and move this technology further into the mainstream.

Challenges in the VR Landscape

Despite these optimistic moves, the VR sector faces significant challenges. First Contact Entertainment, a renowned VR game developer, recently announced its closure, citing a lack of industry support for VR. In another significant development, Microsoft declared its plan to phase out its Windows Mixed Reality platform from future Windows versions. These moves underscore the hurdles that the VR gaming sector must overcome to achieve widespread acceptance and success.

Business Gaming Tech
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

