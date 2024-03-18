Meta Announces CrowdTangle Shutdown, Shifts Focus to Content Library

Meta Platforms, the parent company formerly known as Facebook, has declared it will discontinue CrowdTangle, a widely utilized tool for tracking trending content and misinformation on social media, by August 14, 2024. This move signals a significant shift in Meta's approach to data sharing amidst evolving technology and regulatory landscapes.

Understanding CrowdTangle's Role

CrowdTangle has been instrumental for journalists, publishers, and researchers in analyzing social media trends and the dissemination of information. Its capabilities allowed users to monitor viral content, track the origin of articles, and understand patterns of misinformation on platforms like Facebook. The announcement on the user dashboard, made public on March 15, 2024, has sparked concerns among its diverse user base about the future of social media research and journalism.

Meta's New Direction

The closure of CrowdTangle is part of Meta's broader strategy to pivot away from news content, reflecting a change in the company's relationship with the news industry over the past decade. Meta has directed users towards alternative tools such as the Meta Business Suite's Insights for commercial news organizations and the Meta Content Library for qualified academic or non-profit researchers. This shift raises questions about the accessibility and scope of data available for public interest research and reporting in the future.

Impact on Journalism and Research

The discontinuation of CrowdTangle could have profound implications for journalism and academic research, particularly in understanding social media's role in public discourse and elections. For instance, ABS-CBN News utilized CrowdTangle to trace social media's influence on the 2022 Philippine elections, highlighting its importance in political reporting. The loss of such a tool poses challenges for media organizations and researchers in tracking and analyzing social media content effectively.

As Meta transitions to new data-sharing products, the media and research communities are left to adapt to these changes. While Meta promises that its evolving tools will meet the needs of its users, the closure of CrowdTangle marks the end of an era for social media analytics. Observers will watch closely to see how this shift affects the landscape of journalism and social media research in the years to come.