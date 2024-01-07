en English
Automotive

Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Lookalike: Kerala Man Transforms Mahindra Bolero

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Lookalike: Kerala Man Transforms Mahindra Bolero

Amidst the verdant landscapes of Kerala, a Mahindra Bolero has undergone a metamorphosis. Resembling a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen with a Brabus kit, this modified Bolero has been grabbing eyeballs on the internet. Captured in a video shared by Auto Journal India, the black-colored SUV deceives the onlooker at first glance. However, a closer look unveils the Bolero’s original identity beneath its attractive facade.

(Read Also: ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Spacecraft Successfully Placed in Orbit: A New Dawn for Solar Exploration)

Front-End Makeover: A New Beast Emerges

The transformation is most evident at the front end of the Bolero. A new grille, bumper, headlamps, fenders, and bonnet have replaced the original components, proudly flaunting the Mercedes-Benz and Brabus logos. The extent of customization is enough to make the Bolero pass off as a G-Wagen from the front.

Original Elements: The Bolero Beneath

However, the side profile tells a different tale. Elements such as the roof, windscreen, and ORVMs have been left unaltered, maintaining the Bolero’s original silhouette. This is where the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen illusion ends, and the Bolero’s identity shines through.

Rear Customization: Bolero’s Signature Intact

At the rear, the Bolero’s signature elements have been preserved, with the exception of a custom wheel cover and bumper, and a roof-mounted spoiler. The tail lamps, interestingly, are borrowed from a Mahindra Thar SUV. The absence of any mention of interior modifications leaves us guessing about the changes within the vehicle.

(Read Also: NIA Targets Principal Conspirator in 2022 Arms Seizure Case: A Stand Against Terror)

While the front view of the vehicle is awe-inspiring, the overall conversion is not deemed the best among the transformations seen from Kerala. Yet, one cannot deny the charm of this attempt to blend the finesse of a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen with the ruggedness of a Mahindra Bolero.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

