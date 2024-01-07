Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Lookalike: Kerala Man Transforms Mahindra Bolero

Amidst the verdant landscapes of Kerala, a Mahindra Bolero has undergone a metamorphosis. Resembling a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen with a Brabus kit, this modified Bolero has been grabbing eyeballs on the internet. Captured in a video shared by Auto Journal India, the black-colored SUV deceives the onlooker at first glance. However, a closer look unveils the Bolero’s original identity beneath its attractive facade.

(Read Also: ISRO’s Aditya-L1 Spacecraft Successfully Placed in Orbit: A New Dawn for Solar Exploration)

Front-End Makeover: A New Beast Emerges

The transformation is most evident at the front end of the Bolero. A new grille, bumper, headlamps, fenders, and bonnet have replaced the original components, proudly flaunting the Mercedes-Benz and Brabus logos. The extent of customization is enough to make the Bolero pass off as a G-Wagen from the front.

Original Elements: The Bolero Beneath

However, the side profile tells a different tale. Elements such as the roof, windscreen, and ORVMs have been left unaltered, maintaining the Bolero’s original silhouette. This is where the Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen illusion ends, and the Bolero’s identity shines through.

Rear Customization: Bolero’s Signature Intact

At the rear, the Bolero’s signature elements have been preserved, with the exception of a custom wheel cover and bumper, and a roof-mounted spoiler. The tail lamps, interestingly, are borrowed from a Mahindra Thar SUV. The absence of any mention of interior modifications leaves us guessing about the changes within the vehicle.

(Read Also: NIA Targets Principal Conspirator in 2022 Arms Seizure Case: A Stand Against Terror)

While the front view of the vehicle is awe-inspiring, the overall conversion is not deemed the best among the transformations seen from Kerala. Yet, one cannot deny the charm of this attempt to blend the finesse of a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen with the ruggedness of a Mahindra Bolero.

Read More