Menlo Micro Invests Over $50M in Lansing Facility, Bolsters Central NY's Tech Workforce

Menlo Micro, a key player in the semiconductor industry, has announced a significant investment exceeding $50 million to establish a new fabrication facility in Lansing, New York, marking a pivotal moment for both the company and the region. The initiative is set to ignite economic growth, creating approximately 120 jobs and generating significant direct wages and spending in Tompkins County over the coming years. This development is not only a testament to the area's growing tech industry but also aligns with broader efforts to enhance the manufacturing workforce in Central New York.

Advertisment

Economic Impact and Workforce Development

The new facility at 36 Thornwood Drive, previously occupied by Kionix Inc., represents a substantial investment by Menlo Micro, with around $26 million already funneled into the site. This move is anticipated to create a ripple effect in the local economy, with an estimated $18 million in direct wages and $28 million in direct spending projected over the next three years. To support this growth, local officials are called upon to provide necessary amenities and prepare a skilled workforce, ranging from entry-level positions to roles requiring extensive experience. Menlo Micro's senior vice president, Lewis Boore, highlights Lansing's strategic advantages and the company's commitment to contributing to the region's technological advancement.

Collaborative Efforts for Workforce Readiness

Advertisment

Menlo Micro's Lansing operation is part of a larger initiative, the 'Future-Ready Workforce Innovation Consortium,' orchestrated by Micron in partnership with Syracuse University. This consortium aims to prepare the state and the region for the burgeoning semiconductor industry, involving a network of manufacturing companies committed to workforce development. The consortium's efforts are complemented by the Direct to Work program, which focuses on equipping individuals with technical skills through innovative teaching methods, including virtual reality, and facilitating direct job placements.

Strategic Partnerships and Future Prospects

The establishment of Menlo Micro's Lansing facility is strategically supported by Empire State Development, which has allocated $6.5 million in performance-based tax credits. This initiative is part of a larger narrative of technological resurgence in New York, with significant investments like Micron's $100 billion memory fabrication facility poised to transform the region into a semiconductor hub. Menlo's collaboration with Corning Inc. and its involvement with New York Creates and the I-Smart Corridor further underscore the concerted effort to elevate the region's status in the tech industry. The company's endeavors to create a glass center of excellence and its plans for expansion signify a long-term commitment to fostering innovation and economic growth in Central New York.

As Menlo Micro gears up to commence manufacturing operations in Lansing, the implications for the local economy and the broader tech industry are profound. This development not only underscores the strategic importance of Central New York in the national tech landscape but also highlights the critical role of collaboration and innovation in driving economic growth and workforce development. With significant investments and a clear vision for the future, Menlo Micro's Lansing facility is set to become a cornerstone of the region's technological advancement, promising a brighter future for the local community and beyond.