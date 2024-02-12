Meghna Cloud: Bangladesh's First Cloud Data Center Unveiled by Gennext Technologies

A milestone in Bangladesh's digital transformation journey, Gennext Technologies Limited has unveiled Meghna Cloud, the nation's first cloud data center. The launch took place at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Kaliakoir of Gazipur, a testament to the country's commitment to embracing technology and fostering innovation.

A Joint Venture for a Secure Digital Future

The birth of Meghna Cloud is the result of a strategic partnership between Gennext Technologies and Bangladesh Data Center Company Limited (BDCCL). Signed in December 2022, the agreement aimed to establish a local cloud data center, thereby reducing foreign currency expenditure and enhancing data security.

Operationalizing the Vision

In less than a year, the joint venture materialized into Meghna Cloud, a platform that will offer cloud services to both government and private entities. Gennext Technologies is responsible for building, operating, maintaining, and marketing the cloud services in collaboration with BDCCL.

Empowering the Next Generation

The initiative goes beyond providing cloud services. It also includes the establishment of a Research and Development (R&D) Centre for Meghna Cloud. This center will involve teachers, students, and industry professionals, fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration. Furthermore, Gennext Technologies is committed to training 5,000 students annually on cloud technology, contributing significantly to the Smart Bangladesh vision.

Abu Sayeed Chowdhury, Managing Director of BDCCL, and Touhidul Islam, Chairman of Gennext Technologies, signed the agreement that marked the beginning of this groundbreaking venture. With Meghna Cloud, Bangladesh is not only taking a significant stride towards a secure digital future but also asserting its position as a tech-savvy nation.

