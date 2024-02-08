Medallia Unveils Agile Research: A Revolutionary Tool for Market Research

In a transformative leap for market research, Medallia, the frontrunner in customer and employee experience solutions, unveils its latest innovation: Medallia Agile Research. This advanced tool, fully integrated into the Medallia Experience Cloud, is set to revolutionize the way businesses approach market research.

A New Era of Market Research

February 8, 2024 - Medallia Agile Research, a self-service market research tool, has been officially launched by Medallia. This cutting-edge solution is designed to offer customer experience, research, and insights teams a unified platform to measure and analyze consumer, market, and brand insights.

The tool's integration into the Medallia Experience Cloud allows for a comprehensive view of the business ecosystem, providing advanced statistical analysis capabilities to delve deeper into the data and uncover fundamental insights.

Empowering Researchers with Advanced Capabilities

Medallia Agile Research is tailored for ease of use, empowering teams to execute surveys, competitive analysis, and brand/product research without external support. Its advanced statistical analysis capabilities enable researchers to learn about any topic quickly and make informed recommendations.

Simonetta Turek, Chief Product Officer at Medallia, emphasized the benefits of integrating Agile Research within Medallia Experience Cloud, "This integration offers cost savings and a unified platform for experience management. It allows for quick iteration on demand for one-off surveys, competitive analysis, and brand/product research, while protecting the integrity of historical data."

Global Reach and Accessibility

With this integration, companies gain access to a vast respondent pool, available in over 80 languages, through a third-party panel that is fully managed within the platform. This global reach expands the potential for comprehensive market research, making Medallia Agile Research an invaluable tool for businesses worldwide.

This launch represents a significant enhancement in Medallia's offerings, aiming to streamline and enrich market research practices for businesses. It aligns with Medallia's commitment to data privacy, security, and responsible use of customer data, reflected in their establishment of the AI Moderation Council and AI Advisory Board.

As we move forward in this era of rapid technological advancement, Medallia continues to lead the charge in customer and employee experience solutions. With Medallia Agile Research, the future of market research is here, promising a more insightful, efficient, and unified approach to understanding the business landscape.