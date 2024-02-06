Medallia Sets Ambitious Goal to Achieve Net-Zero Emissions by 2040

In a significant move towards environmental responsibility, Medallia, a leader in experience management, has declared its intention to attain net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040. This bold step comes a decade prior to the guidelines stipulated by the Paris Agreement. The announcement was made at the Experience '24 Conference, reflecting the company's commitment to sustainability.

Assessing the Carbon Footprint

Medallia's commitment to the environment is not just rhetoric. The company measured its baseline GHG footprint for the first time in 2023, revealing that its scope 1 and scope 2 emissions amounted to 2,620 tCO2e, constituting approximately 7.8% of its net emissions. Worryingly, a massive 92.2% of its emissions fall under scope 3, which encompasses emissions from suppliers, business travel, and employee commuting, traditionally the most challenging to curtail.

Practical Steps Towards Net-zero Emissions

To mitigate the substantial carbon footprint, Medallia has embarked on several initiatives. The company is liaising closely with its primary data center providers - Equinix, Oracle, and Digital Realty - to lower carbon emissions from data centers. Innovative use of orchestration technology aids in shutting down idle servers, thus reducing the requirement for additional hardware. The company has also minimized travel through the adoption of remote hands for data center activities and has implemented infrastructure-as-code approaches to decrease the necessity for physical presence in these facilities.

Renewable Energy and Sustainable Practices

Medallia has also made a significant stride in renewable energy by entering into a virtual power purchase agreement to support the reactivation of a decommissioned wind farm in Texas. This initiative is expected to drastically reduce reliance on natural gas-fired and coal-fired power plants in the state. This five-year commitment will avoid more than 6,000 tonnes of CO2e, equivalent to over 15 million car miles driven, and cover 70% of Medallia's 2023 North American carbon footprint.

Aligning with Science Based Targets Initiative

In a bid to further attest to its environmental commitment, Medallia plans to align with the Science Based Target Initiative (SBTi) by 2026. The company will join over 4,000 organizations worldwide that are targeting net-zero emissions using climate science. Medallia's CEO, Joe Tyrrell, underscored the company's long-standing emphasis on sustainability and its commitment to assisting partners and customers in reducing their emissions.