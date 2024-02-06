McFarlane Toys Unveils Transformers Autobot Figures in Page Punchers Line

In a strategic partnership with Hasbro, McFarlane Toys broadens its Page Punchers line with the addition of iconic Autobot figures from the Transformers universe. The new entrants, Bumblebee and Wheeljack, are 3-inch tall figures, mirroring previous releases from different comic franchises in design and functionality.

A New Approach to Collectible Figures

Unlike traditional Transformers toys, these figures are designed without the ability to transform. They offer limited articulation, bearing a resemblance more to figurines than play-action figures. This approach is not unfamiliar to McFarlane Toys, as they have previously released similar products in other comic franchises.

More Than Just Figures

Each figure is accompanied by two IDW comics, showcasing iconic covers for each character. This inclusion not only elevates the collectible value of the figures but also offers fans a chance to revisit the lore and history of their beloved characters. The figures are packaged in a resealable clamshell with a comic-themed base, reflecting the attention to detail and appreciation for the source material by McFarlane Toys.

Availability and Future Releases

Priced at $16.99, pre-orders for the Bumblebee and Wheeljack set are currently available, with an expected release date in April 2024. Before this release, McFarlane Toys had introduced a set featuring Megatron and Optimus Prime, hinting at future sets potentially including Decepticons. In the announcement, not only were details regarding the toys shared, but brief backstories on the characters Bumblebee and Wheeljack were also given, underscoring their unique traits and contributions to the Autobot team.