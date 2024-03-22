Mazda CX-60 PHEV Launch Challenges European SUV Dominance with Power and Luxury

Mazda's ambition to rebrand as a premium contender against European giants takes a significant leap with the introduction of the CX-60 PHEV. Unveiled on October 11, 2023, this plug-in hybrid SUV not only marks Mazda's most potent production vehicle to date but also embodies the brand's commitment to luxury and sustainability.

Pushing Boundaries with Hybrid Technology

The CX-60 PHEV, Mazda's first plug-in hybrid, showcases a remarkable blend of performance and efficiency. With a 241kW power output from its 2.5-litre inline-four and electric motor setup, it surpasses the iconic RX-7s in terms of factory power, offering a torque of 500Nm. Designed primarily as a five-seater, the CX-60 focuses on delivering a high-end driving experience without compromising on environmental responsibility. It boasts a real-world EV range of approximately 60km, with potential fuel consumption as low as 3.5L/100km under certain conditions.

Blending Speed with Sophistication

Despite its robust performance metrics, the CX-60 PHEV emphasizes comfort and luxury, particularly in the top-tier Takami model. This variant features exclusive trim options such as white maple wood inserts and white Nappa leather, alongside technological advancements like a Bose 12-speaker stereo system and wireless phone mirroring for enhanced connectivity. However, the integration of its electric motor within the transmission presents a unique challenge, introducing noticeable gear changes and motor whine at lower speeds, areas identified for future refinement.

Premium Ambitions at a Premium Price

Priced at $90,990, the CX-60 PHEV positions itself outside the realm of Clean Car discounts, a strategic move by Mazda to cement its status in the premium segment. The SUV's design, coupled with its advanced features and performance, directly competes with established European models, signaling Mazda's serious intention to redefine its market positioning. Nevertheless, the company's focus on interior quality and driving dynamics reflects a comprehensive approach to meeting the demands of luxury SUV enthusiasts.

Mazda's journey towards premium branding is underscored by the CX-60 PHEV's launch, challenging the norms of what Japanese automakers can achieve in the luxury market. As Mazda continues to innovate and expand its SUV lineup, the implications for the industry and consumer expectations are profound, setting the stage for a new era of competition and excellence in automotive design and technology.