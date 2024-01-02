en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Maximus VP Advises Federal Tech Leaders on Sustaining Digital Transformation Momentum

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:13 pm EST
Maximus VP Advises Federal Tech Leaders on Sustaining Digital Transformation Momentum

Raymond Holder, Vice President of Digital Growth at Maximus, has offered crucial guidance for federal technology leaders looking to sustain the momentum of their digital transformation initiatives. Holder accentuated the criticality of digital modernization in government, emphasizing its potential to impact the lives of 350 million people. He revealed that close to 80% of the federal IT budget is spent on maintaining legacy systems, some of which date back over two decades.

Adopting an Iterative Approach

Holder’s advice includes adopting an iterative approach to surmount challenges such as security threats, budget limitations, and outdated systems. He underlined the importance of concentrating on projects that improve customer experience, aligning with the federal mandate in Executive Order 14058. He also accentuated the necessity of effective change management and communication.

The Positive Impact of Mandates

Holder acknowledges the positive influence of mandates such as zero trust and cloud adoption in driving change. As an example, he pointed to a successful partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the EDGAR financial filing database, which achieved substantial improvements and cost savings through agile development.

Advocating for Collaboration

In conclusion, Holder advocated for collaboration with industry partners and leveraging their experiences to promote innovation and experimentation in government digital modernization initiatives. He emphasized the significance of collaboration in driving digital transformation and ensuring the success of such initiatives.

0
Tech United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nitrux 3.2.1 'se': A Secure and Enhanced Linux Experience

By Salman Akhtar

2023 Smartphone Durability Awards: Google's Pixel 8 Pro and 7a Steal the Show

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Neuchips to Showcase AI Innovations at CES 2024: Unveils Raptor Gen AI Accelerator Chip & Evo PCIe Card

By Wojciech Zylm

Pomerantz LLP Investigates Fisker Inc. for Potential Securities Fraud

By Geeta Pillai

Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates ...
@Health · 6 mins
Breast Cancer History Linked to Improved Thyroid Cancer Survival Rates ...
heart comment 0
Aiforia and Mayo Clinic Partner to Commercialize AI Model for Colorectal Cancer

By Salman Khan

Aiforia and Mayo Clinic Partner to Commercialize AI Model for Colorectal Cancer
A Blend of Snow and Cybersecurity: A Look at Canada’s Tech Landscape

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Blend of Snow and Cybersecurity: A Look at Canada's Tech Landscape
Herald’s AI-assisted Summer Quiz and Concerns About Missing Individual

By Mazhar Abbas

Herald's AI-assisted Summer Quiz and Concerns About Missing Individual
Unique Dodge Viper Limousine Hits the Market for US$169,000

By BNN Correspondents

Unique Dodge Viper Limousine Hits the Market for US$169,000
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption
1 min
Bangladesh's Anti-Corruption Commission Faces Criticism Amidst Allegations of Political Corruption
Australia's Coalition Urges for Immediate Defence Committee Setup Amid Geopolitical Tension
1 min
Australia's Coalition Urges for Immediate Defence Committee Setup Amid Geopolitical Tension
Promising Freshmen to Watch in College Basketball: Shaping the Future of Their Teams
2 mins
Promising Freshmen to Watch in College Basketball: Shaping the Future of Their Teams
Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality
2 mins
Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality
The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK's Arts and Culture Sector
2 mins
The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK's Arts and Culture Sector
Unveiling the Reality of New Year's Resolutions: A Commitment or a Farce?
2 mins
Unveiling the Reality of New Year's Resolutions: A Commitment or a Farce?
Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall to Speak at Teesside University
2 mins
Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall to Speak at Teesside University
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
4 mins
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
4 mins
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
14 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
18 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
21 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
54 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Rapid Action Battalion Ready to Secure Upcoming Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Rapid Action Battalion Ready to Secure Upcoming Bangladesh Elections
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app