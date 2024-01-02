Maximus VP Advises Federal Tech Leaders on Sustaining Digital Transformation Momentum

Raymond Holder, Vice President of Digital Growth at Maximus, has offered crucial guidance for federal technology leaders looking to sustain the momentum of their digital transformation initiatives. Holder accentuated the criticality of digital modernization in government, emphasizing its potential to impact the lives of 350 million people. He revealed that close to 80% of the federal IT budget is spent on maintaining legacy systems, some of which date back over two decades.

Adopting an Iterative Approach

Holder’s advice includes adopting an iterative approach to surmount challenges such as security threats, budget limitations, and outdated systems. He underlined the importance of concentrating on projects that improve customer experience, aligning with the federal mandate in Executive Order 14058. He also accentuated the necessity of effective change management and communication.

The Positive Impact of Mandates

Holder acknowledges the positive influence of mandates such as zero trust and cloud adoption in driving change. As an example, he pointed to a successful partnership with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the EDGAR financial filing database, which achieved substantial improvements and cost savings through agile development.

Advocating for Collaboration

In conclusion, Holder advocated for collaboration with industry partners and leveraging their experiences to promote innovation and experimentation in government digital modernization initiatives. He emphasized the significance of collaboration in driving digital transformation and ensuring the success of such initiatives.