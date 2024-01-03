en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Singapore

MaxCyte Inc Partners with Lion TCR to Advance TCR-T Cell Therapies

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:44 am EST
MaxCyte Inc Partners with Lion TCR to Advance TCR-T Cell Therapies

In a strategic move to advance T cell receptor-T (TCR-T) cell therapies, Maryland-based cell engineering platform technology provider, MaxCyte Inc, has announced a partnership with Singapore’s Lion TCR. This partnership is set to bolster Lion TCR’s therapies, designed to combat tumors and life-threatening viral infections, and enhance MaxCyte’s presence in Asia, with potential expansion into American and European markets.

Details of the Partnership

Under the terms of the agreement, Lion TCR will receive worldwide non-exclusive rights to utilize MaxCyte’s proprietary electroporation technology and its ExPERT research instrument portfolio. In return, MaxCyte will receive annual license fees and program-related revenue. This strategic platform license agreement aims to promote Lion’s TCR-T cell therapies, thereby augmenting MaxCyte’s footprint in the Asian market and also exploring the possibility of reaching into the American and European markets.

Implications for Patients and the Market

MaxCyte’s CEO, Maher Masoud, articulated the significance of this partnership, stating that it will pave the way for patients in Asia, and globally, to benefit from innovative mRNA-based TCR-T cell treatments. Further, it will continue to support the development of new therapies for patients with solid tumors. The agreement is, therefore, expected to play a crucial role in the provision of advanced medical treatments to patients across the globe.

Market Response

Following the announcement of this alliance, MaxCyte’s shares saw a 5.9% increase, trading at 397.00 pence each in London. This positive market response signifies investor confidence in the strategic partnership, and the potential it holds for expanding MaxCyte’s market reach and enhancing its product offerings.

0
Singapore Tech United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

AIDA Recognized for Sustainable Innovation in Metalforming

By Waqas Arain

4PM Launches Family and Youth Development Fund in Singapore

By Waqas Arain

Abaxx Technologies Secures Strategic Investment for Equity Placement in Singapore Subsidiary

By Waqas Arain

Abaxx Technologies Inc. Secures US$27.32 Million Through Private Placement of Abaxx Singapore Shares

By Waqas Arain

Wow Wow West: A Beloved Hawker Stall's Uncertain Future ...
@Food · 2 hours
Wow Wow West: A Beloved Hawker Stall's Uncertain Future ...
heart comment 0
Devastating Earthquake Hits Japan: Singaporean Comedian Caught in the Chaos

By BNN Correspondents

Devastating Earthquake Hits Japan: Singaporean Comedian Caught in the Chaos
Singapore’s Private Home Prices Rise in 2023: A Look Into 2024

By Waqas Arain

Singapore's Private Home Prices Rise in 2023: A Look Into 2024
Seiko 5 Sports Unveils Two New Limited Edition Timepieces

By BNN Correspondents

Seiko 5 Sports Unveils Two New Limited Edition Timepieces
Singaporean Man Fined S$3.6 Million for Tax Evasion on Imported Vehicles

By Waqas Arain

Singaporean Man Fined S$3.6 Million for Tax Evasion on Imported Vehicles
Latest Headlines
World News
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
40 seconds
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
56 seconds
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
1 min
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
1 min
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
1 min
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
2 mins
Luke Littler: The Young Prodigy Redefining the World of Darts
Patient Engagement Solutions Market Set for Impressive Growth by 2033
2 mins
Patient Engagement Solutions Market Set for Impressive Growth by 2033
Changing Landscape of Cancer Epidemiology in Older Adults: A Comprehensive Analysis
2 mins
Changing Landscape of Cancer Epidemiology in Older Adults: A Comprehensive Analysis
Randy Brodehl Elected as Chair of Flathead County Commission
3 mins
Randy Brodehl Elected as Chair of Flathead County Commission
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
17 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
31 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app