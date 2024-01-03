MaxCyte Inc Partners with Lion TCR to Advance TCR-T Cell Therapies

In a strategic move to advance T cell receptor-T (TCR-T) cell therapies, Maryland-based cell engineering platform technology provider, MaxCyte Inc, has announced a partnership with Singapore’s Lion TCR. This partnership is set to bolster Lion TCR’s therapies, designed to combat tumors and life-threatening viral infections, and enhance MaxCyte’s presence in Asia, with potential expansion into American and European markets.

Details of the Partnership

Under the terms of the agreement, Lion TCR will receive worldwide non-exclusive rights to utilize MaxCyte’s proprietary electroporation technology and its ExPERT research instrument portfolio. In return, MaxCyte will receive annual license fees and program-related revenue. This strategic platform license agreement aims to promote Lion’s TCR-T cell therapies, thereby augmenting MaxCyte’s footprint in the Asian market and also exploring the possibility of reaching into the American and European markets.

Implications for Patients and the Market

MaxCyte’s CEO, Maher Masoud, articulated the significance of this partnership, stating that it will pave the way for patients in Asia, and globally, to benefit from innovative mRNA-based TCR-T cell treatments. Further, it will continue to support the development of new therapies for patients with solid tumors. The agreement is, therefore, expected to play a crucial role in the provision of advanced medical treatments to patients across the globe.

Market Response

Following the announcement of this alliance, MaxCyte’s shares saw a 5.9% increase, trading at 397.00 pence each in London. This positive market response signifies investor confidence in the strategic partnership, and the potential it holds for expanding MaxCyte’s market reach and enhancing its product offerings.