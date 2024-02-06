Mastercard's Ken Moore on the Risks and Innovations of AI in Payments Industry

Mastercard's Chief Innovation Officer, Ken Moore, has voiced concerns over the potential threats and advancements that generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) brings to the shopping and payments industry. A recent incident involving a deepfake attack on Moore himself, where fraudsters tried to extract money from his colleague, stands as a testament to these emerging threats.

Deepfake Risks in the Financial Sector

Generative AI has simplified and scaled the creation of convincing deepfakes, thus heightening the risk of fraud. Large commercial payments and consumer transactions are particularly vulnerable to these sophisticated scams. A case in point is a Hong Kong finance employee who was fooled into transferring a staggering $25.6 million due to a deepfake impersonation.

Counteracting Deepfake Threats

To counter these threats, Moore advocates for the establishment of shared standards, regulation, and technological solutions such as 'liveness' detection in video and language consistency checks. These measures, coupled with customer education, can play a vital role in safeguarding financial transactions from the misuse of GenAI.

Mastercard's Response to Emerging Threats

Mastercard's innovation labs have been proactive in developing tools to combat these threats. They've launched Decision Intelligence Pro, a technology that leverages GenAI to fortify fraud detection. In the consumer market, Mastercard has introduced AI-driven products like 'Shopping Muse' to aid consumers in their digital shopping experiences.

Moore also discussed the latest developments in AI, including large language models and large action models. The latter is exemplified by the 'rabbit' device showcased at the Consumer Electronic Show, which aims to streamline interaction with digital devices using voice commands.