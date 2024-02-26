Marvin Breaks New Ground in Smart Home Technology with Marvin Connected Home™ Launch

Imagine a home where the windows and doors align seamlessly with the rhythm of your life, responding to voice commands and automating light, air, and views with precision. This vision is now a reality as Marvin, a trailblazer in premium windows and doors, announced the launch of Marvin Connected HomeTM on February 26, 2024. This groundbreaking smart home solution is set to transform living spaces, merging high-quality design with innovative technology to offer homeowners unparalleled control over their environments.

Introducing Smart Living Redefined

Marvin Connected HomeTM stands at the forefront of smart home solutions, integrating voice-activated and programmable smart skylights, windows, and doors into a cohesive system. Compatible with major platforms like Amazon Alexa and sophisticated automation systems such as Crestron Home or Control4, this initiative aims to revolutionize home design. Architects and builders are now equipped with advanced tools to craft personalized, convenient, and efficient living spaces, marking a significant leap forward in the way we interact with our homes. The flexibility of control through voice assistants, the Marvin Home app, wall switches, and on-unit control buttons offers users a comprehensive and intuitive control experience. The range of products, including the Modern Automated Awning and Casement windows, Awaken skylights, and the Modern Automated Multi-Slide door, exemplify Marvin's commitment to innovation and ease of living.

A Closer Look at the Features and Benefits

The Marvin Connected HomeTM system is not just about convenience; it's about creating a living space that adapts to and enhances the homeowner's lifestyle. The integration of smart technology with Marvin's high-quality design allows for the precise control of natural elements within the home, optimizing comfort and efficiency. For instance, the Automated Awning and Casement windows can be programmed to open at specific times of the day to facilitate natural ventilation, reducing the need for air conditioning and thus contributing to energy savings. Meanwhile, the Awaken skylights can adjust the amount of natural light entering the home, enhancing mood and wellbeing. The Modern Automated Multi-Slide door, with its seamless indoor-outdoor transition, further exemplifies the merging of functionality with aesthetic appeal, offering a new dimension to home design.

The Future of Home Design

With the launch of Marvin Connected HomeTM, Marvin is not just offering a product; it's proposing a new way of thinking about our living spaces. This innovative solution is currently available in select markets through Marvin Modern dealers, signaling the beginning of a new era in home design. As we look toward the future, it's clear that the integration of smart technology into home products will continue to evolve, offering even more sophisticated ways to enhance our living environments. Marvin Connected HomeTM is a testament to the potential of this evolution, showcasing what is possible when design excellence meets cutting-edge technology.

As we navigate the complexities of modern living, the importance of creating spaces that are not only functional but also responsive to our needs and desires has never been clearer. With Marvin Connected HomeTM, homeowners are empowered to redefine their living spaces, ensuring that their homes are not just places of refuge but also centers of innovation and convenience. The launch of this system marks a significant milestone in the journey toward smarter, more responsive homes, offering a glimpse into the future of smart living.