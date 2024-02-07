MarTech Africa 1.0: The Intersection of Marketing and Technology

In a world where marketing and technology have become two sides of the same coin, MarTech Africa 1.0 promises to delve into this intricate intersection. Scheduled for Saturday, February 24th, 2024, this pioneering event acknowledges the pivotal role of marketing technology (MarTech) in shaping modern business practices.

Advertisment

Fusing Storytelling and Data-Driven Analysis

MarTech Africa 1.0 emphasizes the seamless integration of marketing and technology, highlighting the rise of a new breed of professionals who master both storytelling and data-driven analysis. Dominating the agenda are subjects such as harnessing data potential, embracing digital transformation, emerging technologies in marketing, and unlocking the financial potential of creativity in the digital age. The conference will also delve into how MarTech empowers businesses to meet and exceed customer expectations through analytics, attribution, user experience, and data management.

16 Speakers, 4-Panel Sessions, and Engaging Discussions

Advertisment

The event will feature a dynamic roster of 16 speakers, each a thought leader in their respective field. Four panel sessions will foster engaging discussions pertinent to marketing, data, tech, and the creative economy. An exhibition area and brand-sponsored games will further enhance engagement, providing ample opportunities for networking and learning.

Organized by Yournotify

MarTech Africa 1.0 is the brainchild of Yournotify, a marketing platform offering email and SMS campaign tools and digital asset management. The platform stands out by offering an easy-to-use, affordable service with local currency billing and a flexible pay-as-you-go pricing model. The ultimate aim of the event is to foster a community of marketers, technologists, and industry enthusiasts who can share insights and influence the future of marketing in the digital era.

In the backdrop of this event, the website content also raises pressing concerns about the risks and implications of integrating multiple marketing technology projects. Emphasizing the importance of thoroughly assessing potential downstream effects, it urges professionals to consider business requirements, take an iterative approach, and ask crucial questions to mitigate risks. This advice is particularly valuable for MarTech and MOps professionals making decisions regarding marketing technology integration.