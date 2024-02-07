Marshall Electronics CV730 Camera Now Compatible with Quicklink Remote Studio

Marshall Electronics has announced an enhancement to its CV730 30x UHD60 NDI PTZ camera, ensuring its compatibility with Quicklink Remote Studio and ST250, a multi-camera remote studio solution. The integration enables comprehensive remote control of the camera and other studio elements through a user-friendly web-based interface.

Integration with Quicklink

The CV730 camera, boasting a 9.2 million-pixel Sony sensor, 30x optical zoom, and multiple outputs including 12GSDI and HDMI, as well as full-NDI and various IP codecs, is now able to offer UHD 4K images at 60fps with the full functionality of Quicklink Remote Studio. This control suite includes camera movements, tally system, lighting, audio, and more, supporting over 400 devices.

Efficient Bandwidth Usage

Designed for efficient bandwidth usage, the system integrates seamlessly with professional broadcast outputs. The collaboration between Marshall Electronics and Quicklink aims to provide customers with interoperable and seamless remote production experiences. The testing phase confirmed the smooth operation of the integration, with Quicklink expressing excitement over the expansion of their approved device list to include Marshall PTZ cameras.

Customer Benefits

As a result of this integration, customers will experience enhanced value in terms of interoperability with proven industry solutions, and Quicklink users can now control the Marshall CV730 PTZ camera natively from the Quicklink Remote Studio web interface. The camera features 9.2 million-pixel Sony sensors with a long 30x optical zoom range and flexible simultaneous 12GSDI & HDMI outputs along with networkable full-NDI, NDI|HX3, NDI|HX2, IP (HEVC), SRT and other common IP codecs. Full NDI delivers the lowest latency, highest quality, frame-accurate video, and audio in real-time to IP workflows.